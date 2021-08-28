UA's new ringmaster has won over the Wildcats; now all Jedd Fisch has to do is win

“No one ever made a difference by being like everyone else.” — “The Greatest Showman”
At halftime of the Arizona Wildcats’ recent scrimmage — attended, at the outset, by about 8,000 fans, a blip by SEC standards but somewhat extraordinary around these parts — Jedd Fisch addressed the crowd.
Fisch’s staff could handle whatever locker-room discussions were needed. This was important.
Fisch began by asserting that on opening night “you’re gonna see a team that’s out to win a championship.” He beseeched the crowd to provide “more energy and more juice than we’ve ever had a game before” when the Wildcats begin their home slate. He told the senior class: “We owe you a great team.” Most of them hadn’t seen a winning one.
Fisch then rattled off several “traditions” he wanted to launch.
Just as fans at the University of Florida, his alma mater, alternately chant “Orange” and “Blue” before kickoff, Fisch demanded that UA fans chant “Red” and “Blue.” And it better be “loud as sh**,” he advised.
Between the third and fourth quarters — a point at which many fans head for the exits because the Cats are losing big, it’s exceedingly late or both — those in attendance will sing “All Hail, Arizona.” Then they’ll sing the opening bars of Kenny Chesney’s “Happy Does” — because, at the 1:08 mark, Chesney references Tucson, Arizona.
Finally, Fisch promised he would buy 500 Chick-fil-A sandwiches for students who stick around for the whole game.
It was an exhaustive list. But ever since he arrived in the desert in late December, Fisch has left no adobe brick unturned. As one of his top aides said this summer, no one knows whether Fisch will succeed or fail as the head football coach at Arizona. But no one will be able to question how hard he’s trying to make it work.
That includes rallying not just the ZonaZoo but the city of Tucson, the entire UA fanbase and the football alumni who had lost their connection to the program because Fisch’s predecessors didn’t try as hard to sustain it.
“We need the enthusiasm and the energy of the community and of the campus to get behind us,” Fisch said after the scrimmage. “If they do that, they’re going to recognize we’re in a process of building something that we believe is going to be very special.
“But it’s not going to happen overnight. We’re gonna do everything we can to make it as good as we can as quick as we can.”
Fisch has made all the right moves since becoming Arizona’s coach. He won the offseason. He has won over initially skeptical fans. But the question remains: Can he win games?
•••
“Do these smiles seem fake? It doesn’t matter where they come from. The joy is real.”
Jedd Fisch as P.T. Barnum? The parallels are plentiful. Heck, Fisch even referred to the fan fests that accompanied training camp as a “free carnival.”
In the 2017 film “The Greatest Showman,” Barnum comes from nothing. As a boy, after his father dies, he is homeless.
Fisch took over a team that hasn’t won a game in almost two years and is a near-unanimous pick to finish last in the Pac-12 South.
Barnum tries to get people to come to his museum by passing out flyers, most of which they callously discard.
Fisch got his first break in coaching after leaving notes on the windshield of then-Florida coach Steve Spurrier for the better part of a year.
Barnum understands the value of marketing. After it’s discovered that his fame, or infamy, has spread to Europe, Barnum and another character debate whether he’s done something right or “something very wrong.” Barnum concludes: “In the world of publicity, there’s hardly a difference.”
Fisch has been on a non-stop promotional tour since he became UA coach. He has appeared on national radio shows and podcasts. He has spoken to the local media more than two dozen times. He doesn’t let an opportunity slip by without imploring fans to pack Arizona Stadium.
Barnum is a dreamer and visionary who doesn’t let doubt or debt stand in the way of his dreams and visions.
isch has a boatload of ideas and isn’t afraid to try them, even if they might not work. Will “Happy Does” catch on? We’ll see. No money available to refurbish the football facility and weight room? No problem. Fisch would lead the fundraising effort.
After losing his way about midway through the movie, Barnum comes to realize the importance of family.
“It’s personal” is the most prominent of Fisch’s many slogans. It’s everywhere.
“It’s personal for me. It’s personal for my family to be a part of this university and be a part of our program,” said Fisch, whose wife and two youngest daughters have attended several practices. “My family has embraced Tucson. We’re excited to make it home for a very long time.”
If you think that sentiment doesn’t matter, you don’t know Tucson. The city’s population might be approaching a million, but it’s still a college town whose citizens care deeply about all things U of A.
Or perhaps you’ve forgotten the Kevin Sumlin era, which featured not only three sub-.500 seasons and a school-record 12-game losing streak but closed practices and an overall sense of detachment.
“I honestly can’t say enough about what Coach Fisch has done to make changes to this program, to the culture ... top to bottom,” said UA offensive coordinator Brennan Carroll, who witnessed his father, Pete, recharge the USC program in the 2000s.
“The players recognize the value in that, how much detail and attention he’s given to those things. He’s working his tail off fundraising, promoting the university, recruiting. I can’t imagine a guy doing a better job.”
•••
“Trust me. They don’t know it yet, but they’re going to love you.”
When Carroll and Fisch were members of the University of Miami staff a decade ago, they talked about what it would be like if Fisch had his own program one day.
“This is what we were hoping for,” Carroll said. “That when he got his shot to do this, he’d run it as if it was his family.
“I feel like that’s come through in his actions. I think it’s going to translate.”
Into victories, presumably. But anytime he’s been asked to define success in Year 1, Fisch has cited only one goal: Being the hardest “out” on every team’s schedule. No mention of wins, losses or what an acceptable record would be.
As one of Fisch’s mentors, former Baltimore Ravens coach Brian Billick, said in a recent phone interview, that’s an “outcome.” The culture Fisch is trying to establish, Billick said, is part of an ongoing “process.”
“Being consistent with the goals, the process of achieving those goals within the program and the constant communication it takes to lay that out — that’s what a culture is about,” Billick said. “As is his nature, he will be very detailed. There will be no misunderstanding, no ambiguity whatsoever about the culture.”
Billick and Fisch worked together for four seasons, from 2004-07. Billick found Fisch to be comprehensive and surprisingly knowledgeable considering that he’d been in the profession only a few years.
For instance, if Billick gave Fisch a project such as researching an opponent’s tendencies in third-and-medium situations, “the next day the guy would have 50 film clips and a complete diagnostic of what they’d done the previous three years,” Billick said.
Ten of Billick’s former assistants went on to become head coaches. Fisch was “the most competent, capable and ready to be a head coach” when his time came, Billick said.
Billick, whom Fisch asked to address the team on the eve of training camp, clearly believes there’s substance behind Fisch’s style — that he isn’t just some carnival barker, that what he’s been preaching isn’t a song-and-dance.
The current players are on board. To a man, they have lauded Fisch’s energy and enthusiasm. That sort of rhetoric isn’t uncommon when a new coach takes over; it’d be surprising if anyone said anything to the contrary.
Still, this comment from fifth-year tight end Bryce Wolma, who’s playing for his third coaching staff, was borderline startling.
“This is the first time in a while I’m super excited to play football,” Wolma said. “I’m super excited to play football for the staff, for these guys in the locker room. We are all bought in and believe in this mission.”
It’s hard to quantify the impact of that belief before a real game is played. The closest thing to wins and losses in the offseason is the recruiting ledger. The early returns are promising.
Arizona landed 17 players via the NCAA transfer portal, some of whom decided to come here without a scholarship. The Wildcats’ 2022 recruiting class is ranked 36th nationally and fourth in the Pac-12, per 247Sports.com. The UA hasn’t finished in the top 40 nationally or the top half of the conference since 2014.
“Along with everything else, it really just trickles down from the head coach,” quarterbacks coach Jimmie Dougherty said. “The head coach sets the tone — how he attacks each and every day.
“Those kids want to feel the energy of the program. They want to feel like it’s going in the right direction. They want to feel like there’s brighter days ahead. I think they’re feeling that right now, and that’s why it’s going as well as it is.”
•••
“Men suffer more from imagining too little than too much.”
Arizona’s losing streak will be a topic of discussion until the Wildcats end it. But the only dark clouds hovering over Arizona Stadium during training camp were from the monsoon.
Fisch only talks about the UA’s recent past if asked — and even then, he pleads ignorance. After all, Fisch wasn’t here. Neither was a majority of the staff or a good chunk of the roster.
Even those who were barely acknowledge what went down. They claim to have little memory of the 70-7 loss in the Territorial Cup — as if it happened eight years ago, not eight months ago.
Veteran receiver and special-teams ace Thomas Reid III captured that sentiment perfectly when asked who is regularly the first UA player downfield on kickoff coverage.
“I don’t look to the right or left,” Reid said. “I just look forward.”
All the messaging is about where Arizona football is headed and what it can become. The Wildcats might be the outcasts of the Pac-12 right now, perfectly imperfect fits for P.T. Barnum’s circus. But their ringmaster has them believing anything is possible.
“I’ve been around football for a long time. Coach Fisch is one of the best I’ve been around,” running backs coach Scottie Graham said. “He has a way of understanding these young men and loving on them. We’re at a point right now where the guys trust everything.”
