UA's new ringmaster has won over the Wildcats; now all Jedd Fisch has to do is win

The current players are on board. To a man, they have lauded Fisch’s energy and enthusiasm. That sort of rhetoric isn’t uncommon when a new coach takes over; it’d be surprising if anyone said anything to the contrary.

Still, this comment from fifth-year tight end Bryce Wolma, who’s playing for his third coaching staff, was borderline startling.

“This is the first time in a while I’m super excited to play football,” Wolma said. “I’m super excited to play football for the staff, for these guys in the locker room. We are all bought in and believe in this mission.”

It’s hard to quantify the impact of that belief before a real game is played. The closest thing to wins and losses in the offseason is the recruiting ledger. The early returns are promising.

Arizona landed 17 players via the NCAA transfer portal, some of whom decided to come here without a scholarship. The Wildcats’ 2022 recruiting class is ranked 36th nationally and fourth in the Pac-12, per 247Sports.com. The UA hasn’t finished in the top 40 nationally or the top half of the conference since 2014.

“Along with everything else, it really just trickles down from the head coach,” quarterbacks coach Jimmie Dougherty said. “The head coach sets the tone — how he attacks each and every day.