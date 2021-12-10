UCLA OLB coach Jason Kaufusi expected to join Arizona staff; Jalen Harris to return

Like Nansen, Kaufusi would aid Arizona’s recruiting in the Polynesian community. He also would give the UA a better chance to land players from the Salt Lake City area.

Harris to return

Saying he has "some unfinished business to take care of," UA defensive lineman Jalen Harris tweeted Friday that he will return for a sixth season.

Harris had been considering turning pro. The son of former "Desert Swarm" and NFL standout Sean Harris, Jalen Harris posted a career-high 48 tackles as a fifth-year junior. He added three sacks and the first forced fumble of his career.

The 6-foot-5-inch, 255-pound Harris will play next season alongside his brother Jason, a transfer from Colorado. Jason Harris did not see the field this fall.

Casteel, Curry enter transfer portal

Two Arizona receivers have put their names in the NCAA transfer portal.

BJ Casteel and Boobie Curry became the latest Wildcats to enter the portal.

Casteel started 17 games for Arizona, all over the past three seasons. He caught 90 passes for 880 yards and four touchdowns during his UA career.