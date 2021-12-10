UCLA OLB coach Jason Kaufusi expected to join Arizona staff; Jalen Harris to return

Jason Kaufusi, who coached alongside new Arizona defensive coordinator Johnny Nansen at UCLA the past two seasons, is expected to join the Wildcats’ staff.
Kaufusi coached outside linebackers for the Bruins and likely would tutor edge defenders here. He would replace Keith Dudzinski, who’s expected to be named the defensive coordinator at UMass.
At UCLA, Kaufusi coached Bo Calvert and Mitchell Agude, among others. Calvert had a team-high four sacks this season, while Agude led the Pac-12 with four forced fumbles.
Kaufusi, 42, spent the previous two seasons as the defensive line coach at Nevada. Before that, Kaufusi spent five seasons at Weber State, including the 2016 campaign as defensive coordinator.
Kaufusi is from Salt Lake City and played for Utah — a program UA coach Jedd Fisch recently said he’d like to emulate. The Utes, who joined the conference in 2011, are playing in the Rose Bowl for the first time.
Kaufusi spent four seasons as an assistant coach at Cottonwood High School in Salt Lake City before becoming an administrative assistant at his alma mater. Kaufusi also worked as a graduate assistant at BYU.
Kaufusi’s addition comes at a time of possible upheaval at UCLA. Chip Kelly reportedly is on the short list to become the head coach at Oregon.
Like Nansen, Kaufusi would aid Arizona’s recruiting in the Polynesian community. He also would give the UA a better chance to land players from the Salt Lake City area.
Harris to return
Saying he has "some unfinished business to take care of," UA defensive lineman Jalen Harris tweeted Friday that he will return for a sixth season.
Harris had been considering turning pro. The son of former "Desert Swarm" and NFL standout Sean Harris, Jalen Harris posted a career-high 48 tackles as a fifth-year junior. He added three sacks and the first forced fumble of his career.
The 6-foot-5-inch, 255-pound Harris will play next season alongside his brother Jason, a transfer from Colorado. Jason Harris did not see the field this fall.
Casteel, Curry enter transfer portal
Two Arizona receivers have put their names in the NCAA transfer portal.
BJ Casteel and Boobie Curry became the latest Wildcats to enter the portal.
Casteel started 17 games for Arizona, all over the past three seasons. He caught 90 passes for 880 yards and four touchdowns during his UA career.
Casteel had 33 grabs for 326 yards and one score this past season but lost playing time late in the year as Fisch turned to younger players. Casteel had a career-high seven drops in 2021 after having only one in three previous seasons, per Pro Football Focus.
Although he was a fifth-year player this past season, Casteel should have one more year to play. The 2020 season didn’t count toward anyone’s eligibility because of the pandemic.
Curry notched career highs with 21 catches for 233 yards and three touchdowns as a third-year sophomore in 2021. One of Arizona’s most improved players this year, Curry recorded a 75% catch rate, and PFF charged him with only one drop in 28 targets.
Curry was a four-star recruit in the class of 2019 out of Houston. He came to the UA with Grant Gunnell, his high school quarterback. Gunnell transferred to Memphis last offseason.
Arizona will have a different-looking receiving corps next year with Casteel and Curry likely transferring and Stanley Berryhill III entering the NFL draft. Freshmen Dorian Singer and Anthony Simpson played extensively down the stretch and should have prominent roles along with returnee Jamarye Joiner and Ma’jon Wright, who sat out the 2021 campaign.
Nine UA players have entered the transfer portal since the start of the ’21 season.
Ostendorp honored by AP
Arizona’s Kyle Ostendorp has earned another postseason accolade.
Ostendorp was named the first-team punter on the Associated Press All-Pac-12 teams, which were announced Friday.
Ostendorp led the conference with a school-record average of 49.2 yards. He also paced the Pac-12 with 28 punts of 50-plus yards.
Ostendorp also was named to the first team of the official All-Pac-12 teams as voted upon by the league’s coaches. He was joined on those squads by Berryhill (first-team all-purpose) and Kyon Barrs (second-team defensive tackle). Neither made the AP All-Pac-12 teams.
Fourteen media members voted on behalf of the AP, including Michael Lev of the Star and Jon Wilner of the Pac-12 Hotline.
Berryhill to play in Shrine Bowl
Berryhill has accepted an invitation to participate in the East-West Shrine Bowl.
Berryhill led the Wildcats with 83 receptions — the second-highest total in the conference and the most by a UA player since 2012. The Tucson product also was a standout on special teams.
The 2022 Shrine Bowl will take place Feb. 3 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas and will be televised by NFL Network.
Ragle to coach Idaho State
Former UA assistant coach Charlie Ragle has been named the head coach at Idaho State.
Ragle served on the Arizona staff from 2012-16 under Rich Rodriguez. Ragle joined the program as assistant director of operations before coaching special teams and tight ends. Before his time in Tucson, Ragle spent five seasons as the head coach at Chaparral High School in Scottsdale.
Ragle spent the past five seasons at Cal, coaching special teams and tight ends for the Golden Bears.
Idaho State, which plays in the Big Sky Conference, went 1-10 this past season.
