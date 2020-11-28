UCLA starting QB Dorian Thompson-Robinson to miss game vs. Arizona Wildcats

UCLA starting quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson will not play against Arizona on Saturday night, according to media reports.

Thompson-Robinson, a junior, also missed last week’s game at Oregon because of COVID-19 contact tracing.

Redshirt freshman Chase Griffin started in place of Thompson-Robinson. In his first collegiate appearance, Griffin completed 19 of 31 passes for 195 yards with one touchdown and two interceptions. He also lost a fumble. The Bruns lost 38-35 to the heavily favored Ducks.

Thompson-Robinson has passed for 4,511 yards and 35 touchdowns in 22 career games. He also has rushed for 427 yards and six touchdowns.

Arizona is looking to break a school-record nine-game losing streak. The Wildcats and Bruins are set to kick off a little after 6 p.m. MT at the Rose Bowl.

