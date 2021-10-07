UCLA's Bruno Fina on returning home, picking the Bruins and eating a 'see-food' diet

A: “I grew up going to games (at Arizona Stadium) and grew up watching the Wildcats, seeing my dad’s name at the top of the stadium, and it’s going to be a surreal experience when I step on that field. But when it comes down to it, I prepared this week to play a game and be ready when my number’s called. That’s what I’m doing. I’m just focusing on football.”

A: “My dad, when it comes to football and his experiences, he relates best to me and I relate best to him. When I have a problem that I can’t talk to my coach about or if I have something wrong with my mental game, I go talk to my dad. He always talks to me about stuff from the U of A or his time with (former UA offensive line coach) Pat Hill and other coaches, his difficult transition from defense to offense. He just took a lot of personal pride in what he was doing. The most impressive thing about him, as a football player and as a person, is his intense mental strength. He was very focused on what he was doing. He studied psychology, he was doing some pre-med bio stuff when he was at the U of A, so he was the real deal there. He wasn’t just playing football and having fun. He was focused and hard-working, and it obviously paid off for him. … I want to write on a Father’s Day card, ‘Everything I am and I do, I model after you.’ He’s a huge inspiration in everything that I do.”