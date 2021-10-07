UCLA's Bruno Fina on returning home, picking the Bruins and eating a 'see-food' diet

Bruno Fina was born and raised in Tucson, but he’ll be the first to tell you there’s just some things his new home Los Angeles has that the Old Pueblo doesn’t.
“One of the best things is driving 10 minutes and being able to see a beach,” said Fina, the UCLA reserve center and former Salpointe Catholic offensive lineman. “That’s still just crazy to me. Something you don’t get in Tucson.”
The closest water to Fina's Tucson home was Breakers Water Park, which Fina said "was closed all the time for some reason."
But Tucson will always be home for Fina, who returns Saturday night when the Bruins take on the UA at Arizona Stadium.
Fina, a 6-foot-4-inch, 290-pound redshirt freshman, will have a pack of supporters in the stands. The group will include his father, former Wildcat and longtime Buffalo Bill John Fina, who faces a dilemma: How does he support his son while he’s playing against the alma mater? Maybe a UA shirt and UCLA visor hat?
“I’m going to get so much crap, but I don’t know if I should flip it and just go shirtless and hatless, but I don’t want to make people feel nauseous,” John Fina joked.
Regardless, John Fina, a UA Hall of Famer, says he's happy to watch his son play at the stadium he called home from 1989-91 before becoming a first-round draft pick.
“Reuniting with your kids after being separated for so long is an incredible feeling,” Fina said.
Bruno spoke to the Star this week about his dad's influence, coming home to play against the UA and adjusting to life at UCLA.
What are you expecting on Saturday?
A: “I grew up going to games (at Arizona Stadium) and grew up watching the Wildcats, seeing my dad’s name at the top of the stadium, and it’s going to be a surreal experience when I step on that field. But when it comes down to it, I prepared this week to play a game and be ready when my number’s called. That’s what I’m doing. I’m just focusing on football.”
What have you taken away from listening to your father reflect on his playing days at Arizona?
A: “My dad, when it comes to football and his experiences, he relates best to me and I relate best to him. When I have a problem that I can’t talk to my coach about or if I have something wrong with my mental game, I go talk to my dad. He always talks to me about stuff from the U of A or his time with (former UA offensive line coach) Pat Hill and other coaches, his difficult transition from defense to offense. He just took a lot of personal pride in what he was doing. The most impressive thing about him, as a football player and as a person, is his intense mental strength. He was very focused on what he was doing. He studied psychology, he was doing some pre-med bio stuff when he was at the U of A, so he was the real deal there. He wasn’t just playing football and having fun. He was focused and hard-working, and it obviously paid off for him. … I want to write on a Father’s Day card, ‘Everything I am and I do, I model after you.’ He’s a huge inspiration in everything that I do.”
What were the most memorable Arizona games you went to growing up?
A: “To be honest, I don’t remember any super-memorable ones, but the era I remember most, when I was honing in on football and watching football, was the Kevin Sumlin era. I know it’s not a great one for U of A fans, but I started playing football in seventh or eighth grade, so I remember (Rich Rodriguez) a little bit, but when I started focusing on technique and other stuff like that, it was around the time Kevin Sumlin was there.”
You were recruited by Sumlin’s staff, but ultimately picked UCLA. Has it lived up to the expectations?
A: “It has. This school is the No. 1 public institution in the nation and when I’m here, there’s no doubt in my mind that I’m making the best connections and getting the best education. At the same time, I’m also getting great coaching, having a blast on the football field, learning a lot and it really is just the best of both worlds. It’s not bad being in L.A. and Westwood, too.”
How was last season for you considering you were under strict COVID-19 protocols?
A: “Last year was definitely difficult at first. When we got here, we were in single dorms, we were encouraged to stay away from people when you’re walking home from workouts, and not spend time with teammates because we wanted to avoid getting our season canceled. It was tough getting to know teammates and having a team camaraderie, so it was wake up, workout, practice and then go back to your room. We just did our own thing. Since then, things have gotten amazingly better. I love the guys on the team and I have great coaches.”
What’s your favorite part about the UCLA campus?
A: “It doesn’t feel like L.A. I’m not a huge city person. I like the outdoors and spending time in nature. When you’re at UCLA, you see these huge palm trees and rolling hills. It’s really just a beautiful campus and it’s in the best city in California, for sure.”
You came in underweight, but you've packed on more than 50 pounds. What's the secret?
A: “I’m on a see-food diet. I see food and then I eat it. I’m just trying to gain weight and maintain weight as much as possible. I love pastas. Spaghetti and sweet Italian sausage are my favorite.”
How was your first experience playing at the Rose Bowl?
A: “My first game was against Hawaii and I was a little nervous when I went out there, because it was my first college football game and I had the ball in my hand playing center. When you get out there, there’s no coaches. It’s just you, the quarterback and the huddle. It felt comfortable to me, like I was back in high school playing ball again. It was really cool. … It’s something that I could say, ‘I played in a college football game.’ It’s something that if you told me as a freshman or sophomore in high school, I never would’ve thought of that in a million years. It wasn’t even in my mind, but it’s an amazing feeling.”
How has it been transitioning to center?
A: “It was difficult to begin with, because of the different mechanics that you have to learn. Now, I’m basically coming out of a two-point stance and direct offensive line. It’s been a challenge, but I’m growing into it well. I’m just learning and getting better every day.”
What would it mean for you if you entered the game on Saturday?
A: “I’ve got a bunch of family and friends coming out to the game to support me, and playing in front of them would mean the world to me.”
