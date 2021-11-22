UMass hires Arizona Wildcats DC Don Brown as head coach

Arizona will need a new defensive coordinator in the offseason.

UA defensive coordinator Don Brown — also known as "Dr. Blitz" — was hired by UMass to be the Minutemen's next head coach Monday morning. Brown is expected to coach his final game at the UA in Arizona's regular-season finale at Arizona State Saturday afternoon, according to Yahoo! Sports' Pete Thamel.

This will be Brown's second stint at UMass; his was first was from 2004-08, where he posted a 43-19 record.

"I am very pleased that we are able to bring Don and his family back to UMass. Coach Brown's remarkable coaching expertise and familiarity with our program and the Northeast makes this a perfect fit," UMass athletic director Ryan Bamford said in a press release. "Don is a phenomenal recruiter, talent developer and connector. We will benefit from his football acumen, strong leadership qualities and his fierce intensity and desire to build our growing FBS program into a perennial winner."

Since joining the FBS in 2012, UMass hasn't finished with a record better than 4-8 and are 2-25 over the last three seasons. With the 66-year-old Brown, a Spencer, Massachusetts native, returning to the helm, the Minutmen hope to revive the best five-year stretch in program history.