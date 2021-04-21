‘Under construction’: Work is ongoing for Arizona Wildcats QBs as spring winds down

“There’s been a lot of good; there’s been some bad,” Dougherty said. “We’re still in the process right now. It’s still under construction. But we have seen a ton of improvement out of these guys. They’re starting to grasp the offense and own the offense more.”

It should come as no surprise that Cruz started slowly. The transfer from Washington State enrolled right about the time spring practice began on March 23. He had minimal exposure to the playbook and no time to meet his new teammates, let alone throw with them.

“I got here, and the first time I get in the huddle and look around, I’m like, ‘Wow, I really know maybe two of these guys’ names,’ ” Cruz said.

Cruz knew fellow Arizonan Jamarye Joiner from high school. Receiver Stanley Berryhill was the first Wildcat to introduce himself in the locker room.

“It’s been very impressive to see him come out here and compete the way that he has with not a lot of lead-up time,” Dougherty said. “This is not an offense just to pick up overnight. He’s prepared really hard. He works hard at it in the classroom and during his free time to be able to come out here and execute.