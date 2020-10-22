‘Unique’ recruiting cycle has been bountiful for Arizona, but closing could be tricky

Wolma is a fourth-year senior. This would have been his final season under normal circumstances. But the NCAA is giving every athlete a free year of eligibility because of COVID-19, and unless something changes, Wolma is planning to come back in 2021.

“I want to maximize my time in college football,” Wolma said. “I’m not ready to hang up the cleats yet, that’s for sure. So as of right now, I have no plans of leaving or not playing next year.”

While acknowledging that the decision “depends on the person,” Wolma said the “majority” of his classmates feel the same way. It remains to be seen how the roster will shake out in 2021 with scholarship limits likely being lifted and the NCAA expected to approve a free transfer rule.

As for Wolma’s role this year, he remains hopeful that he’ll be more than a sixth blocker. Wolma reported an uptick in tight end usage during practice, and he was heartened to hear the words of quarterback Grant Gunnell, who said Wednesday: “The tight end’s always open to me.”

Wolma had only five receptions last season, none coming from Gunnell, who shared time with Khalil Tate. That matched Wolma’s total from the previous year. He had 28 catches as a freshman.