Updated: Here’s a coach-by-coach look at Arizona’s football staff under Jedd Fisch

He said it: "Having the opportunity to be reunited with Coach Fisch and his family was something my family and I had always hoped for. I have always had tremendous respect for the Pac-12 Conference and loved my time competing in this league. The opportunity to be a part of the growth of this program was something I could not pass up. This is a great time to be a part of the Wildcat family, and my family and I can't wait to get to Tucson." — Carroll

Don Brown

Title: Defensive coordinator

Last Stop: Defensive coordinator at Michigan

Coaching history: The 65-year-old “Dr. Blitz” has been a defensive coordinator at Dartmouth (1984-86), Yale (‘87-’92), Brown (‘96-’97), UMass (‘98-’99), Maryland (2009-10), Connecticut (‘11-’12), Boston College (‘13-’15) and Michigan (‘16-’20). Brown went down the head coaching path at Northeastern of the FCS and UMass (2004-08). Under Brown’s direction, Michigan and Boston College never finished below 12th in national total defensive ratings, except for the 2020 season when the Wolverines were ranked 56th in that category, leading to Brown's dismissal.