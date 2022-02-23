USFL drafts ex-Wildcats Scooby Wright, Lorenzo Burns and Shawn Poindexter for inaugural season

Kevin Sumlin won't be the only person with Arizona Wildcats ties in the USFL.

During the two-day USFL draft, three former Wildcats were selected to the eight-team professional football league that's set to kick off this spring.

The Birmingham Stallions, coached by former Louisiana Tech head coach Skip Holtz, took former UA star linebacker Scooby Wright with the fourth pick of the 21st round and ex-Arizona cornerback Lorenzo Burns — who was the highest-selected pick from the UA — with the second pick of the 11th round.

Wide receiver Shawn Poindexter, the Wildcats' red-zone threat in 2018, was taken by the New Orleans Breakers with the third pick of the 13th round.

All three players join the USFL after brief stints in the NFL. Burns was on the Arizona Cardinals and Jacksonville Jaguars' practice squads for the 2021 season, and undrafted Poindexter spent two seasons with the San Francisco 49ers.

For Wright, the former All-American and 2014 Pac-12 Player of the Year has now been drafted to play in the NFL (Cleveland Browns), Alliance of American Football (Arizona Hotshots), XFL (DC Defenders) and now the USFL (Birmingham Stallions).