The Arizona Wildcats have been eliminated from the Pac-12 South race.
Arizona needed Colorado to upset Utah on Saturday to have a chance, but that did not happen. The Utes buried the Buffaloes 30-7 in the snow in Boulder, upping their conference record to 6-3. That’s also the best possible finish for the Wildcats, who lost at Utah earlier this season, giving the Utes the head-to-head tiebreaker.
What’s still at stake for Arizona in tonight’s game at No. 8 Washington State? Bowl eligibility. At 5-5, the Wildcats still need one more win to qualify for a bowl game.
Arizona State remains in control of its fate in the South. The Sun Devils will win the division if they defeat Oregon and Arizona. A loss in either game would eliminate ASU and send Utah to the Pac-12 Championship Game, which is slated for Nov. 30 at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California.
The North will be represented by Washington State or Washington, who meet Friday in Pullman in the annual Apple Cup matchup.