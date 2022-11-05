Utah QB Cameron Rising expected to start; RB Rayshon Luke dressed for Arizona

SALT LAKE CITY – Notes and observations from warmups before the Arizona Wildcats’ game against No. 14 Utah on Saturday at Rice-Eccles Stadium (4:30 p.m. Tucson time, Pac-12 Networks):
* Utah quarterback Cameron Rising, a late scratch from last week’s game against Washington State, fully participated in warmups and is expected to start. He has a brace on his left knee.
* Utah’s leading receiver, tight end Dalton Kincaid, is out. Kincaid suffered an upper-body injury against WSU. He has 46 catches for 614 yards and seven touchdowns.
* Utah tailbacks Tavion Thomas and Micah Bernard are dressed. Both have missed time recently, and it remains to be seen how much they’ll play.
* It appears Arizona will have a surprise starter at left guard – freshman Wendell Moe. Moe has yet to appear in a game. Veteran Josh Donovan worked with the second team at that spot. Sam Langi, who started last week at left guard, worked at left tackle with the second unit.
* Freshman tailback Rayshon "Speedy" Luke is dressed. He hasn't played since Week 3 after having ankle surgery.
* Gunner Maldonado lined up the "Star" DB spot with the first team and is expected to start. DJ Warnell started the past two games there.
* Cornerback Isaiah Rutherford is dressed and worked with the twos during warmups. He has missed the past four games (knee).
* Arizona is wearing white shirts, white pants and white helmets. The Wildcats are 1-1 in that uniform combo. Utah is wearing red shirts, white pants and red helmets.
