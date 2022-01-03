UTEP star Jacob Cowing transferring to Arizona Wildcats

Arizona has found a likely replacement for Stanley Berryhill III.

The Wildcats landed former UTEP standout wide receiver Jacob Cowing through the NCAA transfer portal, he announced Monday. Cowing committed to the UA over offers from Florida, Texas Tech, Louisville, Ole Miss, Virginia Tech, LSU, South Carolina and Oregon.

Cowing is the second transfer to commit to the UA on Monday; earlier, former USC linebacker Hunter Echols did the same.

The 5-foot-11-inch, 170-pound Cowing, an Arizona native who starred at Maricopa High School, led UTEP in receiving the last three seasons. He was at his best in 2021, amassing 1,354 receiving yards and seven touchdowns for Miners coach Dana Dimel, a former UA assistant. Over three seasons in El Paso, Cowing put up 2,595 yards and 13 receiving touchdowns.