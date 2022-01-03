 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
UTEP star Jacob Cowing transferring to Arizona Wildcats
ARIZONA FOOTBALL

UTEP star Jacob Cowing transferring to Arizona Wildcats

UTEP wide receiver Jacob Cowing runs for past New Mexico State defensive back Chris Bell during their Aug. 28 game.

 Andres Leighton, Associated Press

Arizona has found a likely replacement for Stanley Berryhill III. 

The Wildcats landed former UTEP standout wide receiver Jacob Cowing through the NCAA transfer portal, he announced Monday. Cowing committed to the UA over offers from Florida, Texas Tech, Louisville, Ole Miss, Virginia Tech, LSU, South Carolina and Oregon. 

Cowing is the second transfer to commit to the UA on Monday; earlier, former USC linebacker Hunter Echols did the same

The 5-foot-11-inch, 170-pound Cowing, an Arizona native who starred at Maricopa High School, led UTEP in receiving the last three seasons. He was at his best in 2021, amassing 1,354 receiving yards and seven touchdowns for Miners coach Dana Dimel, a former UA assistant. Over three seasons in El Paso, Cowing put up 2,595 yards and 13 receiving touchdowns. 

Cowing will join an Arizona receiver room that includes five-star 2022 recruit Tetairoa McMillan and returners Jamarye Joiner, Dorian Singer, Anthony Simpson and Ma'jon Wright, who missed all of 2021 after transferring back prior to the season. Arizona is also adding freshmen AJ Jones and Kevin Green Jr.

Cowing will likely fill the void left by Berryhill, the do-it-all slot receiver who led the Wildcats in receiving and was a standout on special teams. Berryhill declared for the NFL draft last month.

Contact sports producer Justin Spears at 573-4312 or jspears@tucson.com. On Twitter: @JustinESports

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Watch Now: Related Video

Las Vegas snag victory over Colts

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Sports producer

Justin writes stories and produces digital content about UA football and basketball and high school football. A Tucson native, Justin graduated from the UA in 2017 and is the host of the Wildcast Podcast and a radio host on ESPN Tucson.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News