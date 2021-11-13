Valiant effort falls short in Arizona's 38-29 loss to first-place Utah

It took almost 58 minutes of game time for either side to score a touchdown in the Arizona-Cal game last week. This one featured offensive fireworks from the get-go.

Utah took the opening kickoff and marched 75 yards in nine plays for the game’s first touchdown. The key play: a blitz-beating 27-yard pass from Rising to Micah Bernard on third-and-5 from the UA 43. The final play: an 11-yard run by Rising inside the right pylon.

Arizona answered on the next possession — and capped the drive in a most unexpected manner.

On fourth-and-5 at the Utah 43, the Wildcats lined up in an empty formation. The Utes blitzed and got almost immediate pressure. Plummer eluded the rush and dashed through the Utah secondary for a 43-yard touchdown. It was the longest TD run by a Wildcat since Khalil Tate’s 84-yard score against Texas Tech on Sept. 14, 2019.

After a three-and-out, Arizona took the lead. A 14-yard keeper by Jamarye Joiner set up Plummer’s 6-yard touchdown pass to Michael Wiley, putting the Wildcats up 14-7 with 1:41 left in the first quarter.

It didn’t take long for Utah to tie the score. The Utes went 75 yards in less than two minutes. TJ Pledger’s 14-yard run on the first play of the second quarter knotted the score at 14-all.