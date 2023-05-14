Arizona got a head start on its 2025 recruiting class when the Wildcats added Chandler offensive lineman Toby Mealer last week.

Mealer pledged to the UA over Arizona State and UMass and isn't like most offensive linemen his age. Actually, he wasn't like most linemen playing in the NFL today.

As a sophomore at Chandler Hamilton High School, Mealer carried a whopping 370 pounds on his 6-foot-5 frame. The 16-year-old Mealer said he "was definitely a little overweight" but has lost roughly 30 pounds since season's end.

"Right now in the offseason, I'm 6-5, 340," he said. "I'm still trying to shed about 15 more pounds. ... I'm cutting out all junk food, I'm not having any sugary drinks, and I'm eating a lot of meats like chicken, steak and salad for dinner. I'm cutting back on bread and it's helping out a lot."

With the lost weight, "I feel like I can move way quicker, my feet are a lot faster, I have a better lung capacity and I'm just feeling overall way better," Mealer said.

Mealer spoke to ESPN Tucson's "Spears and Ali" this week about why he selected Arizona, his football background and the UA-Hamilton pipeline:

What made you commit to Arizona so early in the recruiting process?

A: "When I first went down there to see the program, honestly it's very top notch, everything is brand new and whenever I talk to the coaches, they always tell me their vision of the program. Honestly, I just bought in because I believe them. ... They were telling me they just want to turn the program around and they're recruiting the best players in the nation. I feel like they're going to be a powerhouse again in the next couple of years."

Are you originally from Arizona?

A: "I was born in Oregon; I was born in Eugene and lived there for about 13 years. I made the decision to move to Arizona for the competition in high school sports, because it's incomparable to Oregon."

Did you know you always wanted to play football?

A: "I've been dreaming about these days since I was about 3 or 4 years old. I've always loved football and I've always worn football gear. Football has always been a part of my life since I was born."

What was your first memory of football?

A: "My first memory of football was me and my dad watching football every weekday, every Sunday. We watched football almost every day, we talked about it and would always watch the drafts pretty much a whole life."

What is your favorite football team?

A: "I've been a Day 1 Bronco fan since I was born, but for college, I've always been a fan of Arizona but ever since I moved down here, it really pushed it."

Did you go to Oregon Ducks games growing up in Eugene?

A: "I did here and there, but I never felt the connection like I did at Arizona. But yes, I went to a lot of the games."

Between yourself, second-year edge rusher Russell Davis II, freshmen safety Genesis Smith and linebacker Taye Brown and backup center Grayson Stovall, why do you think there's a strong connection between Hamilton and the UA right now?

A: "All the Hamilton kids are very well-respected there, treated with the utmost respect in all aspects. A lot of the Hamilton guys who go there, like Genesis and Taye, they're high-class people."

Did you always know playing on the offensive line was your calling?

A: "Ever since I was little, I was bigger than most kids, so O-line was my natural position and over the years I just fell in love with it."

Are you expected to play tackle or guard?

A: "That's undetermined right now. They said when I get in there early, because I'm going to be an early graduate, and they wanted to see how I move in spring ball. If I'm a little quicker and gotta lose some weight, I'll play tackle. As of now, I'm probably going to play guard."

What are the Wildcats getting out of a player like you?