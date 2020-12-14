Veteran Arizona WR Stanley Berryhill III announces intention to transfer

Arizona Wildcats receiver Stanley Berryhill III, a Tucson native, announced Monday that he intends to transfer.
Berryhill led the Wildcats with 23 receptions for 227 yards and three touchdowns this season. The receptions were a career high, despite Arizona playing only five games. The TDs tied a career high.
Berryhill was a redshirt junior this past season. He said in a tweet that he’s departing as a graduate transfer. He’ll have two years of eligibility remaining, starting in 2021.
Berryhill began his high school career at Mountain View before transferring to Orange Lutheran High School in Southern California. He began his UA career as a walk-on before earning a scholarship in spring 2018.
The coach who awarded that scholarship, Kevin Sumlin, was fired Saturday.
Tucson, Arizona! THANK YOU and BEARDOWN 🐻⬇️ pic.twitter.com/3FA69lEwhf— Stanley Berryhill (@stanb14_sb) December 15, 2020
“Playing for the University of Arizona has been a lifelong dream,” Berryhill posted on Twitter. “The times I have had here have been some of the best years of my life. I would like to thank my amazing teammates for the relationships and memories that we have built; they will never be forgotten.
“I would also like to thank Coach (Rich) Rodriguez for giving me the opportunity to walk on at my dream school. I want to thank Coach Sumlin and his staff for all the lessons and blessing(s) that I have had in my career here at Arizona. I would like to thank Coach B (strength coach Brian Johnson) for shaping me into a better football player and also a better man.
“Last but not least, I would like to thank the extraordinary fans of UofA and the Tucson community for their amazing support.”
