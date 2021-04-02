Walk on this way: Chuck Cecil is showing a young Arizona safety what it takes to succeed

“He had the most amount of reps with the first group, and I think he benefited from that,” Fisch said. “Gunner is developing, and he’s showing that he’s got a pretty good skill set.”

Will Plummer threw an interception on the next play but performed better than the previous two practices, particularly when executing the quick game. His best pass of the day, a corner route to Zach Williams, was negated by a penalty.

Fisch said he wanted to see more of Plummer with the first-team offense during Saturday’s practice at Arizona Stadium. Cruz and Plummer have emerged as the front-runners for the starting QB job, with transfer Jordan McCloud set to join the battle in June.

“They’ve moved the ball the most. They’ve completed the most amount of passes,” Fisch said.

“It starts in individual. It starts at walkthrough. It’s having command in the huddle. It’s being able to call plays. It’s being able to control the line of scrimmage.

“They’ve done that in the meeting rooms, on the practice field, and we’re rewarding them for that.”

Still being tested