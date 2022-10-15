Washington leads Arizona 21-14 at halftime; Penix, de Laura each have two TD passes

SEATTLE – Washington leads Arizona 21-14 at halftime of their game Saturday afternoon at Husky Stadium.

The Wildcats’ struggling defense made two key fourth-down stops but has barely touched UW quarterback Michael Penix Jr., who has completed 20 of 25 passes for 252 yards and two touchdowns.

Counterpart Jayden de Laura is 10 of 15 for 203 yards and two scores.

The Huskies have outgained the Wildcats 287-241. Arizona has committed six penalties, exceeding its season average (4.7). Washington has yet to be penalized.

The game started inauspiciously for the offense – but promisingly for the defense.

Arizona went three-and-out on its first drive for only the second time this season. On Washington’s first play from scrimmage, freshman Jacob Manu – elevated to the starting lineup this week – registered a tackle for loss. The Wildcats didn’t have any last week vs. Oregon, the first time that had happened since 2011. They had four in the first half.

But the UA pass rush couldn’t get home, giving Penix far too much time to operate. His 23-yard touchdown pass to Jalen McMillan gave Washington a 7-0 lead.

The first fourth-down stop gave Arizona a much-needed jolt. Manu, Christian Young and Jalen Harris teamed to bring down Wayne Taulapapa for a 2-yard loss on fourth-and-2.

Four plays later, de Laura connected with Tetairoa McMillan for a 46-yard touchdown. McMillan caught a crossing route, slipped a tackler at the 35 and raced into the end zone. It was the freshman’s fifth touchdown of the season.

Washington responded with a 75-yard TD drive. The biggest play was Penix’s 45-yard pass to Ja’Lynn Polk. Cameron Davis scored on a direct snap from the 1 to give the Huskies a 14-7 lead 1:14 into the second quarter.

Further fourth-down follies followed. Arizona again stopped Washington at the UA 19. Another newcomer to the starting lineup, DJ Warnell Jr., made the play this time, tackling Davis for no gain.

The Wildcats advanced to the UW 11, where they also faced fourth-and-1. De Laura attempted to pitch the ball to Jonah Coleman. The pitch hit the turf before Coleman scooped it up and ran past the first-down marker. However, the officials ruled the play to be an incomplete forward pass. Although replay showed that that ruling was incorrect, the play was dead as soon as it was ruled incomplete.

Arizona’s defense forced a three-and-out, with Manu getting credit for another TFL. The Wildcats quickly capitalized. De Laura hit Dorian Singer for a 39-yard touchdown to make it 14-14 with 2:23 left in the half.