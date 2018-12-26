After less than one full season with the Detroit Lions, linebacker Marquis Flowers has found a new home with the Washington Redskins. Washington announced the acquisition Wednesday morning and the terms of Flowers' contract are undisclosed.
#Redskins sign LB Marquis Flowers.https://t.co/CFhNjTQb9n pic.twitter.com/E8LY69OFJn— Washington Redskins (@Redskins) December 26, 2018
Flowers is wrapping up his fifth season in the NFL and the former sixth-round pick by the Cincinnati Bengals played in last year's Super Bowl with the New England Patriots. After setting a career-high in tackles (32) in one season with New England, the Patriots waived the former Arizona Wildcat before he was picked up by the Detroit Lions.
He joined his former Pats defensive coordinator and first-year head coach Matt Patricia in Detroit, but Flowers struggled to see the field and only played in five games in 2018.
The 26-year-old safety-turned-linebacker joins Washington for Week 17 as the Redskins prepare to take on Flowers' UA teammate Nick Foles and the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday at 2:25 p.m. MT, which will also be televised on Fox.