Washington’s ‘old-school’ run game poses sizable challenge to Arizona’s bulked-up defensive front

“It’s been an emphasis since we made the defensive change,” Sumlin said, referring to hiring Paul Rhoads as defensive coordinator in December. “I think it was apparent Saturday that we’re better. It’s gonna be a challenge this week, because this is one of the top run offenses in our league.”

The Wildcats are bigger and deeper up front. Their second-team line, which includes 2019 starter Trevon Mason, averages 323.3 pounds. Sumlin suggested the rotation would be expanded even further this week.

Roy Lopez, one of the line’s newcomers, knows exactly what the UA is up against.

“They like to pound the ball,” said Lopez, a 6-2, 318-pound graduate transfer from New Mexico State. “As a D-line, we kinda take that a little personal, which we should, going into the game.

“As a nose guard, you just gotta hold the fort down in the middle. When the plays can be made, make the play. Or if you can cut off the play, get up the field, force them to cut it back, cut the flow of the offense. Just cause any sort of disruption.”