Watch: 5 best things Arizona head coach Jedd Fisch said in his weekly press conference

Jedd Fisch addressed the media on Monday leading up to the Arizona Wildcats' season opener against BYU in Las Vegas on Saturday. 

 Justin Spears

It's game week! 

The official start to the Jedd Fisch era is underway as the Arizona Wildcats kick off the 2021 season facing BYU at Allegiant Stadium Saturday night in Las Vegas. 

Fisch held his first of two weekly press conferences on Monday at Arizona Stadium, here are the five best things he said: 

Assessment of the Cougars:

Fisch's first rodeo

Seeking advice from the experts

The Wildcats' starting quarterback situation with Gunner Cruz, Will Plummer

Awarding DE Jalen Harris, WR Stanley Berryhill III the No. 1 jersey

Contact sports producer Justin Spears at 573-4312 or jspears@tucson.com. On Twitter: @JustinESports

