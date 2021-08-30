Watch: 5 best things Arizona head coach Jedd Fisch said in his weekly press conference

It's game week!
The official start to the Jedd Fisch era is underway as the Arizona Wildcats kick off the 2021 season facing BYU at Allegiant Stadium Saturday night in Las Vegas.
Fisch held his first of two weekly press conferences on Monday at Arizona Stadium, here are the five best things he said:
Assessment of the Cougars:
Jedd Fisch’s evaluation of BYU: pic.twitter.com/DB6ehJt8uT— The Wildcaster (@TheWildcaster) August 30, 2021
Fisch's first rodeo
Arizona’s Jedd Fisch on entering his first game as head coach with the Wildcats: pic.twitter.com/71oJrJzaWz— The Wildcaster (@TheWildcaster) August 30, 2021
Seeking advice from the experts
Asked @CoachJeddFisch if he plans to seek advice from the long list of coaches he’s worked under ahead of Arizona’s season opener against BYU. Fisch spoke to Vic Fangio and Josh McDaniels this morning, and plans to converse with more this week. pic.twitter.com/6JDTthz34n— Justin Spears (@JustinESports) August 30, 2021
The Wildcats' starting quarterback situation with Gunner Cruz, Will Plummer
“I’m not bound to put another person in if we have two touchdown drives in a row. I call that a champagne problem.”— @CoachJeddFisch on Arizona’s quarterback dynamic entering the season opener vs. BYU in Las Vegas pic.twitter.com/aypNtgcdUZ— Justin Spears (@JustinESports) August 30, 2021
Awarding DE Jalen Harris, WR Stanley Berryhill III the No. 1 jersey
“They’re really everything a Wildcat should be. … Both of those guys deserved it, and they were the only two that were in the elite category for that number.” — @CoachJeddFisch on @stanb14_sb and @TheHarris_Era earning the No. 1 jersey pic.twitter.com/nvUqDxE6T3— The Wildcaster (@TheWildcaster) August 30, 2021
