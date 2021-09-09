Watch: 5 best things Jedd Fisch said during Arizona's pre-San Diego State news conference

For the first time since the 2019 season, the Arizona Wildcats will play a meaningful game in front of a packed crowd at Arizona Stadium, when the Wildcats face San Diego State Saturday night.
The UA looks to snap a 13-game losing streak — the longest active skid in FBS — that dates back to '19.
Arizona head coach Jedd Fisch held his second weekly press conference leading up to the home contest. Here are the five best things he said:
Why selling out Arizona Stadium is important to Fisch
Jedd Fisch on why it’s important to sell out Arizona Stadium: pic.twitter.com/46jpVyjCmX— The Wildcaster (@TheWildcaster) September 10, 2021
WR Jamarye Joiner (foot) will play on Saturday
Jedd Fisch says he expects wide receiver @Jamaryejoiner “to play some snaps” in Arizona’s home opener against San Diego State. pic.twitter.com/99NmdIvIXd— The Wildcaster (@TheWildcaster) September 9, 2021
Steve Kerr as honorary captain
How did Steve Kerr become Arizona’s honorary captain this week?@CoachJeddFisch explains: pic.twitter.com/805xTPKu8W— The Wildcaster (@TheWildcaster) September 9, 2021
Spreading the gospel
Jedd Fisch says he’s stopping by some UA fraternity houses to drop off “It’s Personal” merchandise. Fisch says he’s hopeful the home opener against San Diego State will be a “sold-out house.” pic.twitter.com/AWimwAjUHv— The Wildcaster (@TheWildcaster) September 9, 2021
Remembering 9/11
Arizona’s @CoachJeddFisch was affected by 9/11, because of family members living/working in NYC at the time. His college roommate was in the towers and was able to get out.A 9/11 video will be shown to the team to educate them. “It’s important they recognize what 9/11 is.” pic.twitter.com/WY5pMReZk1— Justin Spears (@JustinESports) September 9, 2021
