Watch: 5 best things Jedd Fisch said during his Monday news conference

Arizona head coach Jedd Fisch held his first of two weekly press conferences at Arizona Stadium on Monday. 

 Justin Spears

The Arizona Wildcats have officially turned their focus to the San Diego State Aztecs for Saturday's home opener in Tucson, after the UA's season-opening loss to BYU in Las Vegas. 

What needs to be done in order for Arizona to finally snap its 13-game losing streak? What lessons were learned against BYU? 

Arizona head coach Jedd Fisch answered those questions, and provided updates on the team entering the second game of the 2021 season. Here are notable clips from Fisch's press conference on Monday: 

Update on BYU's Keenan Ellis, who exited the game with a neck injury

BYU loss = Disappointment + Encouragement 

Fisch on what he would've done differently

Assessment of Arizona's offensive line play

Executing red-zone possessions

Other

