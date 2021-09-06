Watch: 5 best things Jedd Fisch said during his Monday news conference

The Arizona Wildcats have officially turned their focus to the San Diego State Aztecs for Saturday's home opener in Tucson, after the UA's season-opening loss to BYU in Las Vegas.
What needs to be done in order for Arizona to finally snap its 13-game losing streak? What lessons were learned against BYU?
Arizona head coach Jedd Fisch answered those questions, and provided updates on the team entering the second game of the 2021 season. Here are notable clips from Fisch's press conference on Monday:
Update on BYU's Keenan Ellis, who exited the game with a neck injury
Jedd Fisch opens his press conference talking about BYU’s Keenan Ellis, who exited the game with a scary injury. pic.twitter.com/bRrvMV7Pv0— The Wildcaster (@TheWildcaster) September 6, 2021
BYU loss = Disappointment + Encouragement
Jedd Fisch says Arizona’s loss to BYU was a combination of disappointment and encouragement. pic.twitter.com/7giXfS0mLt— The Wildcaster (@TheWildcaster) September 6, 2021
Fisch on what he would've done differently
Jedd Fisch on how he could’ve coached better in Arizona’s loss to BYU: pic.twitter.com/X8O3LeXzWa— The Wildcaster (@TheWildcaster) September 6, 2021
Assessment of Arizona's offensive line play
Jedd Fisch on Arizona’s offensive play vs. BYU, and OT Jordan Morgan’s status for Saturday vs. San Diego State: pic.twitter.com/9x6PmGRe2i— The Wildcaster (@TheWildcaster) September 6, 2021
Executing red-zone possessions
Jedd Fisch says Arizona’s lack of red-zone scoring “was the most disappointing statistic of the night.” “We have to get better in the red area.” pic.twitter.com/4uWPIAZyFD— Justin Spears (@JustinESports) September 6, 2021
Other
Jedd Fisch says Gunner Cruz didn’t execute finding tight ends in Arizona’s loss to BYU. “We had Bryce (Wolma) in the end zone twice. … Those are plays we have to hit.”— Justin Spears (@JustinESports) September 6, 2021
Jedd Fisch says he’s hopeful wide receiver Jamarye Joiner and left tackle Jordan Morgan will be available for the San Diego State game.— Justin Spears (@JustinESports) September 6, 2021
Quick hits from Jedd Fisch's Monday presser:-About 150 yards left on field in pass game vs. BYU-Expects weekly improvement in that area-OT Jordan Morgan game-time decision vs. SDSU-Most disappointed in red one (4 trips, 0 TDs)-4th-down calls based on gut feel vs. analytics— Michael Lev (@MichaelJLev) September 6, 2021
