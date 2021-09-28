Watch: 6 best things Jedd Fisch said as Arizona enters a bye week

Good news for the Arizona Wildcats: UA won't lose this weekend.
Arizona, riding a 16-game losing streak going back to 2019, enters a bye week with an 0-4 record, with the latest 41-19 loss against the third-ranked Oregon Ducks in Eugene.
Following the historic loss to in-state rival Northern Arizona, the Wildcats took Oregon down to crunch time and only trailed by five points entering the fourth quarter. However, five interceptions — including a pick-six — by transfer quarterback Jordan McCloud resulted in 20 points for Oregon.
Were there issues? Yes. Was it a step forward compared to the week prior? Yes. Arizona head coach Jedd Fisch evaluated the Wildcats' loss to Oregon, McCloud's performance, bye week plans and other pertinent topics in his weekly press conference.
Breaking down the film
Jedd Fisch after watching the Arizona-Oregon film: pic.twitter.com/EDwJh3jPrJ— The Wildcaster (@TheWildcaster) September 27, 2021
Evaluating Jordan McCloud
Jedd Fisch says QB Jordan McCloud “did some good things” against Oregon, but adds “you can’t shy away from 5 turnovers.” pic.twitter.com/ei8aUCbMtA— The Wildcaster (@TheWildcaster) September 27, 2021
'Dr. Blitz' recovering from hit on sideline
Jedd Fisch says Don Brown is “a little sore” after the Arizona DC was knocked down on the sideline during Saturday’s game. pic.twitter.com/DTblkvjrQp— Justin Spears (@JustinESports) September 27, 2021
Jordan McCloud's personality as a QB
“Jordan is a guy that likes honesty, he’s somebody that wants to hear the truth and wants to be held accountable. And he has a very calming demeanor about him.” — @CoachJeddFisch on QB @Jordan_McCloud3 pic.twitter.com/QSkOhOY2hn— The Wildcaster (@TheWildcaster) September 27, 2021
Bye week benefits
Jedd Fisch says the bye week gives Arizona a chance to “flush away” the four losses and use the next eight games as a “restart.” pic.twitter.com/0IrTiqIC0K— The Wildcaster (@TheWildcaster) September 27, 2021
Sending thoughts and prayers to Utah, Washington State
“Just know that Arizona football is thinking about them and praying for them.” — @CoachJeddFisch to @Utah_Football and @WSUCougarFB after players from both programs were shot over the weekend.Utah’s Aaron Lowe passed away Sunday morning. pic.twitter.com/Y8kDmq2EUF— Justin Spears (@JustinESports) September 27, 2021
