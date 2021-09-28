Watch: 6 best things Jedd Fisch said as Arizona enters a bye week

Good news for the Arizona Wildcats: UA won't lose this weekend.

Arizona, riding a 16-game losing streak going back to 2019, enters a bye week with an 0-4 record, with the latest 41-19 loss against the third-ranked Oregon Ducks in Eugene.

Following the historic loss to in-state rival Northern Arizona, the Wildcats took Oregon down to crunch time and only trailed by five points entering the fourth quarter. However, five interceptions — including a pick-six — by transfer quarterback Jordan McCloud resulted in 20 points for Oregon.

Were there issues? Yes. Was it a step forward compared to the week prior? Yes. Arizona head coach Jedd Fisch evaluated the Wildcats' loss to Oregon, McCloud's performance, bye week plans and other pertinent topics in his weekly press conference.

Breaking down the film

Jedd Fisch after watching the Arizona-Oregon film: pic.twitter.com/EDwJh3jPrJ — The Wildcaster (@TheWildcaster) September 27, 2021

Evaluating Jordan McCloud