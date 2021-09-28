 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Watch: 6 best things Jedd Fisch said as Arizona enters a bye week

Watch: 6 best things Jedd Fisch said as Arizona enters a bye week

Arizona Football practice

Arizona Head Coach Jedd Fisch, center, speaks with the running backs during football practice at Dick Tomey Practice Fields in Tucson, Ariz. on August 13th, 2021.

 Rebecca Sasnett, Arizona Daily Star

Good news for the Arizona Wildcats: UA won't lose this weekend. 

Arizona, riding a 16-game losing streak going back to 2019, enters a bye week with an 0-4 record, with the latest 41-19 loss against the third-ranked Oregon Ducks in Eugene. 

Following the historic loss to in-state rival Northern Arizona, the Wildcats took Oregon down to crunch time and only trailed by five points entering the fourth quarter. However, five interceptions — including a pick-six — by transfer quarterback Jordan McCloud resulted in 20 points for Oregon. 

Were there issues? Yes. Was it a step forward compared to the week prior? Yes. Arizona head coach Jedd Fisch evaluated the Wildcats' loss to Oregon, McCloud's performance, bye week plans and other pertinent topics in his weekly press conference. 

Breaking down the film

Evaluating Jordan McCloud

'Dr. Blitz' recovering from hit on sideline

Jordan McCloud's personality as a QB

Bye week benefits

Sending thoughts and prayers to Utah, Washington State

Contact sports producer Justin Spears at 573-4312 or jspears@tucson.com. On Twitter: @JustinESports

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Watch Now: Related Video

NFL Recap: Herbert, Chargers Stun Chiefs in Kansas City

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Sports producer

Justin writes stories and produces digital content about UA football and basketball and high school football. A Tucson native, Justin graduated from the UA in 2017 and is the host of the Wildcast Podcast and a radio host on ESPN Tucson.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News