Watch: Arizona Wildcats coaches, players look ahead to new era of UA football

Just days before the start of fall training camp, Arizona Wildcats players and coaches gathered at the Cole and Jeannie Davis Indoor Center for UA football media day on Wednesday.
UA first-year head coach Jedd Fisch and his staff, among several Wildcat players, met with local media to preview the upcoming 2021 season, and discuss other pertinent topics, including name, image and likeness (NIL), the three-way quarterback competition, the program's 97% vaccination rate and buying into the new culture.
Here's a few video clips from Arizona's media day:
Jedd Fisch, head coach
Jedd Fisch says fundamentals will be emphasized in Arizona’s first week of training camp. pic.twitter.com/c6jyU7Ftur— The Wildcaster (@TheWildcaster) August 4, 2021
Jedd Fisch on Arizona’s QB competition: pic.twitter.com/UvNFGQk5XF— The Wildcaster (@TheWildcaster) August 4, 2021
Arizona @CoachJeddFisch on his message to the UA players about NIL: “‘You better win or no one will care. … You better be good as a player or no one will pay you.’” pic.twitter.com/bLmjyKEDAZ— The Wildcaster (@TheWildcaster) August 4, 2021
Arizona’s @CoachJeddFisch on @stoolpresidente and @barstoolsports sponsoring the @theARIZONABOWL: “It’s an incredible opportunity to leverage the NIL aspect of it.” pic.twitter.com/2kFW5ZPF5e— Justin Spears (@JustinESports) August 4, 2021
Come for @CoachJeddFisch talking about the barbershop inside Arizona’s football facility. Stay for his jab at @MichaelJLev 😂 pic.twitter.com/OUReRI7Lr5— Justin Spears (@JustinESports) August 4, 2021
Kevin Cummings, wide receivers coach
Arizona wide receivers coach Kevin Cummings says @BoobieCurry is an “ultra competitor. Like, he wants to be the guy.” “He’s an explosive player, an ultra competitor and ready to go.” pic.twitter.com/bOyCa0qE7o— The Wildcaster (@TheWildcaster) August 5, 2021
Chuck Cecil, safeties coach
Between the weight room makeover, installing a barbershop and renovating the coaches offices in Arizona’s Lowell-Stevens Football facility, I wondered how it was funded. @chuckcecil26 reveals @CoachJeddFisch raised the $4 million-6 million by himself through donations. pic.twitter.com/pb4fAQZHvt— Justin Spears (@JustinESports) August 4, 2021
Jamarye Joiner, wide receiver
Arizona receiver @Jamaryejoiner says he’s starting a clothing brand, “Loyalty to Brand,” which has a butterfly logo. 🦋 Joiner explains the reasoning behind the logo: pic.twitter.com/yl66CF3l0I— Justin Spears (@JustinESports) August 4, 2021
Arizona receiver @Jamaryejoiner discusses recovering from his foot injury (Jones fracture) and working on mental health. Joiner is hoping to return before Pac-12 play. pic.twitter.com/GWimDgyN4D— The Wildcaster (@TheWildcaster) August 4, 2021
Stanley Berryhill, wide receiver
Arizona receiver @stanb14_sb says @CoachJeddFisch is “like a leader of a mob.” “He has this demeanor that’s untouchable.” pic.twitter.com/zp1KEcpTOg— The Wildcaster (@TheWildcaster) August 5, 2021
Gunner Cruz, quarterback
Arizona’s Gunner Cruz on the QB competition and being roommates with fellow competitor Will Plummer: pic.twitter.com/z3HVhHXCkQ— The Wildcaster (@TheWildcaster) August 5, 2021
