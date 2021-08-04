 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Watch: Arizona Wildcats coaches, players look ahead to new era of UA football

Watch: Arizona Wildcats coaches, players look ahead to new era of UA football

Arizona Wildcats wide receiver Stanley Berryhill talks to reporters during UA football media day on Aug. 4, 2021. 

 Justin Spears

Just days before the start of fall training camp, Arizona Wildcats players and coaches gathered at the Cole and Jeannie Davis Indoor Center for UA football media day on Wednesday. 

UA first-year head coach Jedd Fisch and his staff, among several Wildcat players, met with local media to preview the upcoming 2021 season, and discuss other pertinent topics, including name, image and likeness (NIL), the three-way quarterback competition, the program's 97% vaccination rate and buying into the new culture. 

Here's a few video clips from Arizona's media day:

Jedd Fisch, head coach

Kevin Cummings, wide receivers coach

Chuck Cecil, safeties coach

Jamarye Joiner, wide receiver

Stanley Berryhill, wide receiver

Gunner Cruz, quarterback

Contact sports producer Justin Spears at 573-4312 or jspears@tucson.com. On Twitter: @JustinESports

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Watch Now: Related Video

Olympic gold medalist inspires new generation in Brazil

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Sports producer

Justin writes stories and produces digital content about UA football and basketball and high school football. A Tucson native, Justin graduated from the UA in 2017 and is the host of the Wildcast Podcast and a radio host on ESPN Tucson.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News