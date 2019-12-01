TEMPE — The Arizona Wildcats fell to in-state rival ASU 28-14 at Sun Devil Stadium Saturday night. For the third straight year, the Territorial Cup will stay in Tempe.
The Wildcats finished the season 4-8 in Year Two under Kevin Sumlin, meanwhile quarterback Khalil Tate, running back J.J. Taylor, cornerback Jace Whittaker among other notable UA players wrapped up their collegiate career Saturday night.
Tate, Whittaker, Finton Connolly, Jamarye Joiner, Sumlin and athletic director Dave Heeke spoke to media after the game, here's what they had to say.
Players
Khalil Tate on ending his career at Arizona and what he’s learned from his time at the UA: pic.twitter.com/4WrXADRgj4— Justin Spears (@JustinESports) December 1, 2019
Khalil Tate explains what happened on each of the 3 interceptions: pic.twitter.com/cQYeiCxhn2— The Wildcaster (@TheWildcaster) December 1, 2019
Jamarye Joiner talks about his big receiving night and Khalil Tate credits Joiner’s maturity for making a switch to WR. pic.twitter.com/Cg27NZ9ieu— The Wildcaster (@TheWildcaster) December 1, 2019
“What ever makes them feel good about themselves.”Khalil Tate on ASU painting the Sparky head over the state of Arizona outline for the midfield logo. pic.twitter.com/AJdnfkQYgF— The Wildcaster (@TheWildcaster) December 1, 2019
Khalil Tate on what’s next for him: Go back home for a bit then start training for the NFL Draft. pic.twitter.com/ySETnkctTG— The Wildcaster (@TheWildcaster) December 1, 2019
Kevin Sumlin
Kevin Sumlin on the decision to start Khalil Tate and his mindset going into the game against ASU: pic.twitter.com/wkGUb4iWfT— The Wildcaster (@TheWildcaster) December 1, 2019
Kevin Sumlin on working with Khalil Tate over the last two seasons: pic.twitter.com/1PbqLk5ck7— The Wildcaster (@TheWildcaster) December 1, 2019
Kevin Sumlin on Jamarye Joiner’s 142-yard, 2-touchdown performance tonight against ASU: pic.twitter.com/uJ8RbtIiAv— The Wildcaster (@TheWildcaster) December 1, 2019
“I know fans are frustrated, but you gotta trust the process.” — Kevin Sumlin’s message to Arizona fans after his second season pic.twitter.com/1CymVmPE68— The Wildcaster (@TheWildcaster) December 1, 2019
Dave Heeke
“Coach (Kevin) Sumlin is our head football coach.”Arizona AD Dave Heeke says Kevin Sumlin will return for the 2020 season. pic.twitter.com/rwpWWF2xVm— The Wildcaster (@TheWildcaster) December 1, 2019