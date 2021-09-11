 Skip to main content
Watch: Arizona Wildcats react to home-opening loss to San Diego State

Watch: Arizona Wildcats react to home-opening loss to San Diego State

Arizona fell to San Diego State 38-14 in the Wildcats' home opener Saturday night in Tucson, Ariz. 

 Justin Spears

Welp, the Jedd Fisch era is off to an 0-2 start after the Arizona Wildcats fell to San Diego State 38-14 in their home opener Saturday night at Arizona Stadium, extending the UA's losing skid to 14 games. 

Saturday night's contest also marked the first time since 1979 that SDSU beat the Wildcats in a football game. 

After a hard-fought matchup with BYU in Las Vegas to kick off the 2021 season, the Wildcats responded with coughing up 454 yards to the Aztecs, and going 1-for-13 on third-down conversions. 

Starting quarterback Gunner Cruz went 10-for-19 passing for 70 yards, one touchdown and one interception, before he was replaced by Will Plummer in the second half, who finished the night completing 8 of 19 passes for 109 yards and a touchdown — his first in college. 

Fisch and Plummer spoke after the game about Arizona's performance, here's what they said: 

Fisch

Plummer

Contact sports producer Justin Spears at 573-4312 or jspears@tucson.com. On Twitter: @JustinESports

