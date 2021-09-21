 Skip to main content
Watch: Arizona Wildcats reflect on NAU loss, look ahead to Pac-12 opener at Oregon

Arizona Wildcats wide receiver Stanley Berryhill III addresses the media on Tuesday, Sept. 21 before the UA's Pac-12 opener at Oregon. 

 Justin Spears

Bad news for Arizona: after falling to in-state FCS rival Northern Arizona for the first time since 1933 and extending its losing streak to 15 games, the Wildcats will now turn their focus to, gulp, No. 3 Oregon to kick off the Pac-12 schedule.

 The Wildcats are four-touchdown underdogs heading into their first conference game of the Jedd Fisch era. 

How are coaches and players feeling after a historic loss with a daunting task ahead? Find out with the best soundbites from Arizona's media availability Tuesday afternoon at the Lowell-Stevens Football Facility. 

Arizona offensive coordinator Brennan Carroll

Arizona defensive coordinator Don Brown

UA wide receiver Stanley Berryhill III

Contact sports producer Justin Spears at 573-4312 or jspears@tucson.com. On Twitter: @JustinESports

Sports producer

Justin writes stories and produces digital content about UA football and basketball and high school football. A Tucson native, Justin graduated from the UA in 2017 and is the host of the Wildcast Podcast and a radio host on ESPN Tucson.

