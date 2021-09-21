Watch: Arizona Wildcats reflect on NAU loss, look ahead to Pac-12 opener at Oregon

Bad news for Arizona: after falling to in-state FCS rival Northern Arizona for the first time since 1933 and extending its losing streak to 15 games, the Wildcats will now turn their focus to, gulp, No. 3 Oregon to kick off the Pac-12 schedule.
The Wildcats are four-touchdown underdogs heading into their first conference game of the Jedd Fisch era.
How are coaches and players feeling after a historic loss with a daunting task ahead? Find out with the best soundbites from Arizona's media availability Tuesday afternoon at the Lowell-Stevens Football Facility.
Arizona offensive coordinator Brennan Carroll
Arizona OC Brennan Carroll on team morale, pass-rush ratio and offensive line issues: pic.twitter.com/Nfjyipsrwv— The Wildcaster (@TheWildcaster) September 21, 2021
“I think he’s got a shot to do some good things this week.” — Arizona OC Brennan Carroll on QB Jordan McCloudAdded Carroll on the QB carousel: “We’re hoping that after this week we can solidify the situation and keep grinding.” pic.twitter.com/BWOPSCaXr4— Justin Spears (@JustinESports) September 21, 2021
Arizona defensive coordinator Don Brown
Dr. Blitz’s evaluation of Oregon’s offense: pic.twitter.com/upxLASLaw0— The Wildcaster (@TheWildcaster) September 21, 2021
UA wide receiver Stanley Berryhill III
Arizona wide receiver @stanb14_sb on the loss to NAU, and how the Wildcats “expect to win” against Oregon on Saturday. pic.twitter.com/Lp0kwUf3uX— The Wildcaster (@TheWildcaster) September 21, 2021
Contact sports producer Justin Spears at 573-4312 or jspears@tucson.com. On Twitter: @JustinESports