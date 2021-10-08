Watch: Best things Arizona's Jedd Fisch said during his pre-UCLA news conference

The Arizona Wildcats are set to play a football game for the first time in two weeks, when the UA faces the UCLA Bruins Saturday night at Arizona Stadium.
Arizona hopes to snap a 16-game losing streak and pick up the first win of the Jedd Fisch era, however UCLA, which is coming off a loss to Arizona State that could potentially determine the Pac-12 South race, enters Saturday's contest as 16-point favorites.
Fisch held his second press conference of the week before Arizona-UCLA on Thursday. Here are the best clips:
'White Out' and four captains
Arizona head coach Jedd Fisch on this weekend’s “White Out” against UCLA, and the UA’s four honorary captains @coachBSanders18, @chuckcecil26, @rickyhunley and @SyndricS. pic.twitter.com/K8mtSYofJk— The Wildcaster (@TheWildcaster) October 7, 2021
Incorporating tight ends
“We need to do a better job getting the ball to the tight end.” — Jedd Fisch pic.twitter.com/wec42l2zfF— The Wildcaster (@TheWildcaster) October 7, 2021
QB Jordan McCloud becoming comfortable with offense
Jedd Fisch on QB Jordan McCloud settling in the offense as the starter: pic.twitter.com/vHRvtFc77i— The Wildcaster (@TheWildcaster) October 7, 2021
Fisch's message
Jedd Fisch on what he tells Arizona before every game: pic.twitter.com/49ZX2sdU4v— The Wildcaster (@TheWildcaster) October 7, 2021
O-line status
Jedd Fisch on Arizona’s health on the offensive line and the challenge against UCLA’s defensive front: pic.twitter.com/y8UxRYFAIr— The Wildcaster (@TheWildcaster) October 7, 2021
Fisch on conversation with Chip Kelly in NFL
Jedd Fisch responds: https://t.co/116Fmw2Ycp pic.twitter.com/qDpf6TcQUp— Justin Spears (@JustinESports) October 7, 2021
Jedd Lasso has not seen Ted Lasso
Jedd Lasso has not seen Ted Lasso pic.twitter.com/WLptI6UT5C— Justin Spears (@JustinESports) October 7, 2021
