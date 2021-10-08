 Skip to main content
Watch: Best things Arizona's Jedd Fisch said during his pre-UCLA news conference

Arizona head coach Jedd Fisch in the first half during an NCAA college football game against Northern Arizona, Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021, in Tucson, Ariz. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

 Rick Scuteri

The Arizona Wildcats are set to play a football game for the first time in two weeks, when the UA faces the UCLA Bruins Saturday night at Arizona Stadium. 

Arizona hopes to snap a 16-game losing streak and pick up the first win of the Jedd Fisch era, however UCLA, which is coming off a loss to Arizona State that could potentially determine the Pac-12 South race, enters Saturday's contest as 16-point favorites. 

Fisch held his second press conference of the week before Arizona-UCLA on Thursday. Here are the best clips: 

'White Out' and four captains

Incorporating tight ends

QB Jordan McCloud becoming comfortable with offense

Fisch's message

O-line status

Fisch on conversation with Chip Kelly in NFL

Jedd Lasso has not seen Ted Lasso

Contact sports producer Justin Spears at 573-4312 or jspears@tucson.com. On Twitter: @JustinESports

