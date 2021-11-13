 Skip to main content
Watch: Best things Jedd Fisch said after Arizona's 38-29 loss to No. 24 Utah

Jedd Fisch addresses the media at Lowell-Stevens Football Facility following the Arizona Wildcats' 38-29 loss to No. 24 Utah Saturday afternoon at Arizona Stadium. 

 Justin Spears

To end the home schedule, the Arizona Wildcats were close, but it wasn't enough in a 38-29 battle against No. 24 Utah Saturday afternoon at Arizona Stadium. 

Arizona quarterback Will Plummer, who exited last week's win over Cal multiple times for injury, finished Saturday completing 19 of 34 passes for 223 yards and scored two touchdowns. 

A week after allowing just 122 yards of total offense, Arizona's defense surrendered 468 yards. 

Between PATs, field goals and a blocked punt by Nazar Bombata recovered by Rhedi Short for a touchdown, the Wildcats scored 17 points on special teams against Utah, a team notorious for elite special teams play. 

Following the game, UA head coach Jedd Fisch addressed the media to reflect on the game; here's what he said: 

'Good things are coming'

Raising expectations

Arizona turning into a 'tough out'

Impact of special teams

Plummer's availability

Contact sports producer Justin Spears at 573-4312 or jspears@tucson.com. On Twitter: @JustinESports

