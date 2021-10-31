 Skip to main content
Watch: Best things Jedd Fisch said after Arizona's loss to USC

Arizona head coach Jedd Fisch, right, talks to quarterback Will Plummer (15) during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Southern California Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

 Marcio Jose Sanchez

LOS ANGELES — For the 20th consecutive game, the Arizona Wildcats were on the losing end, after the Wildcats were outlasted by the USC Trojans 41-34 Saturday at the L.A. Coliseum. 

However, the latest loss is unlike the previous seven setbacks to begin the Jedd Fisch era. The Wildcats scored more than 20 points for the first time dating back to the 2020 season, and quarterback Will Plummer tossed for a career-high 264 yards and a touchdown. 

After trailing 35-14 at halftime, the Wildcats clawed back into the game, only allowed six second-half points and were within a possession, 41-31, in the fourth quarter. 

Fisch discussed his takeaways from the game during his postgame press conference. Here are some notable clips from Fisch's availability. 

Fisch reflects on game

What it means to 'earn the right to win'

QB/WR Jamarye Joiner suffers knee injury

Plummer's growing play and confidence

Arizona's fake punt in the first half

Contact sports producer Justin Spears at 573-4312 or jspears@tucson.com. On Twitter: @JustinESports

Watch Now: Breaking down Arizona's 41-34 loss to USC

Sports producer

Justin writes stories and produces digital content about UA football and basketball and high school football. A Tucson native, Justin graduated from the UA in 2017 and is the host of the Wildcast Podcast and a radio host on ESPN Tucson.

