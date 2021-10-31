Watch: Best things Jedd Fisch said after Arizona's loss to USC

LOS ANGELES — For the 20th consecutive game, the Arizona Wildcats were on the losing end, after the Wildcats were outlasted by the USC Trojans 41-34 Saturday at the L.A. Coliseum.
However, the latest loss is unlike the previous seven setbacks to begin the Jedd Fisch era. The Wildcats scored more than 20 points for the first time dating back to the 2020 season, and quarterback Will Plummer tossed for a career-high 264 yards and a touchdown.
After trailing 35-14 at halftime, the Wildcats clawed back into the game, only allowed six second-half points and were within a possession, 41-31, in the fourth quarter.
Fisch discussed his takeaways from the game during his postgame press conference. Here are some notable clips from Fisch's availability.
Fisch reflects on game
Jedd Fisch after Arizona’s loss to USC: “They battled their tails off, man.” pic.twitter.com/FgDWTOAefE— The Wildcaster (@TheWildcaster) October 31, 2021
What it means to 'earn the right to win'
Jedd Fisch says Arizona is close to “earning the right to win.”“Our guys are getting there, and they can see it and feel it.” pic.twitter.com/DUXfum2OTK— Justin Spears (@JustinESports) October 31, 2021
QB/WR Jamarye Joiner suffers knee injury
Jedd Fisch says WR/QB Jamarye Joiner suffered a knee injury against USC, but doesn’t know if it’s season-ending.Fisch praised @Jamaryejoiner’s performance tonight. pic.twitter.com/sEA5fo8q3a— Justin Spears (@JustinESports) October 31, 2021
Plummer's growing play and confidence
“He never flinched.” — Arizona head coach Jedd Fisch on QB Will Plummer’s career-high (264 yards) performance pic.twitter.com/GztBeDIxh1— The Wildcaster (@TheWildcaster) October 31, 2021
Arizona's fake punt in the first half
Jedd Fisch on Arizona’s decision to run the fake punt against USC: pic.twitter.com/txNJLoUDZN— The Wildcaster (@TheWildcaster) October 31, 2021
