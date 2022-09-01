Watch: Best things Jedd Fisch said ahead of Arizona's season opener at San Diego State

The next time Jedd Fisch sits down for a press conference on Saturday, one of two things will have happened: Arizona is 1-0, with a statement win over San Diego State to kick off the 2022 season — or the Wildcats are 0-1, with one victory over 25 games dating back to 2019.

Following an offseason of reconstructing the roster, which includes 50 newcomers, the Wildcats are hopeful the influx of talent will have the program take flight in Year Two of the Jedd Fisch era.

The Wildcats — and the world — will find out where they stand, when Arizona faces SDSU Saturday afternoon to debut Snapdragon Stadium.

Fisch held is usual news conference on Thursday, looking ahead to the matchup; here are some of the most notable things he said:

Fisch, on state of UA football entering SDSU game

Jedd Fisch on Arizona’s season opener at San Diego State on Saturday: pic.twitter.com/wsqjsEX0wL — The Wildcaster (@TheWildcaster) September 1, 2022

Not making the moment bigger than it is

“We can’t make any game more than it is. It’s not the last game of the year. It’s not the Super Bowl. It’s Game One.” — Jedd Fisch on Arizona’s season opener at San Diego State pic.twitter.com/S6N7QnsQKG — The Wildcaster (@TheWildcaster) September 1, 2022

Aztecs' strengths

Jedd Fisch says San Diego State is a “very, very good defensive football team.” pic.twitter.com/FViHzYETLt — The Wildcaster (@TheWildcaster) September 1, 2022

Stars on SDSU defense

Jedd Fisch on San Diego State star safety Patrick McMorris: “We’re always going to be aware of him.” pic.twitter.com/NJ8vGXYAZX — The Wildcaster (@TheWildcaster) September 1, 2022

Who's QB2?

We all know Jayden de Laura is Arizona’s starting quarterback, but who’s QB2 between Noah Fifita and Jordan McCloud? It depends, according to Jedd Fisch. pic.twitter.com/hninokSpyx — Justin Spears (@JustinESports) September 1, 2022

Injury report on CB Treydan Stukes (leg)

Jedd Fisch says cornerback Treydan Stukes (leg) “should be good to go” for the season opener at San Diego State. Isaiah Rutherford is expected to still start on Saturday. pic.twitter.com/MxYv8IDtr0 — Justin Spears (@JustinESports) September 1, 2022

