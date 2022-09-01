 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Watch: Best things Jedd Fisch said ahead of Arizona's season opener at San Diego State

Head coach Jedd Fisch watches his Wildcats line up for a play at the University of Arizona's Spring Game at Arizona Stadium, Tucson, Ariz., April 9, 2022.

 Kelly Presnell, Arizona Daily Star

The next time Jedd Fisch sits down for a press conference on Saturday, one of two things will have happened: Arizona is 1-0, with a statement win over San Diego State to kick off the 2022 season — or the Wildcats are 0-1, with one victory over 25 games dating back to 2019. 

Following an offseason of reconstructing the roster, which includes 50 newcomers, the Wildcats are hopeful the influx of talent will have the program take flight in Year Two of the Jedd Fisch era. 

The Wildcats — and the world — will find out where they stand, when Arizona faces SDSU Saturday afternoon to debut Snapdragon Stadium. 

Fisch held is usual news conference on Thursday, looking ahead to the matchup; here are some of the most notable things he said: 

Fisch, on state of UA football entering SDSU game

Not making the moment bigger than it is

Aztecs' strengths

Stars on SDSU defense

Who's QB2?

Injury report on CB Treydan Stukes (leg)

Rise of Kolbe Cage

Contact sports producer Justin Spears at 573-4312 or jspears@tucson.com. On Twitter: @JustinESports

Sports producer

Justin writes stories and produces digital content about UA football and basketball and high school football. A Tucson native, Justin graduated from the UA in 2017 and is the host of the Wildcast Podcast and a radio host on ESPN Tucson.

