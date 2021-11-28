 Skip to main content
Watch: Best things Jedd Fisch said as the Arizona Wildcats end the 2021 season

Watch: Best things Jedd Fisch said as the Arizona Wildcats end the 2021 season

112821-tuc-spt-uafb-asu-p19.JPG

Jedd Fisch has a list of what he wants in a new defensive coordinator. The Wildcats were improved on that side of the ball in 2021, but still finished just 1-11.

 Rebecca Sasnett, Arizona Daily Star

Just like that, the first year of the Jedd Fisch era at Arizona is in the books. 

Following the Wildcats' 23-point loss to rival Arizona State Saturday afternoon in Tempe, the UA finished the season 1-11 — the most losses in a season for the program. 

So, now what? 

For starters, with the early signing period scheduled for Dec. 15, Fisch will have to fill the vacancy left by defensive coordinator Don Brown, who accepted the head coaching position at UMass. Plus, Fisch and his staff turn their focus to hitting the road to recruit this week and the days leading up to the early signing period, along with rummaging through the NCAA transfer portal "to fill in gaps." 

Fisch discussed recruiting and hiring "Dr. Blitz's" replacement, among other topics, during his wrap-up news conference on Sunday; here's what he had to say:

Offseason needs

Altercation before Territorial Cup

2022 recruiting class, attacking the transfer portal

Finding Don Brown's replacement at defensive coordinator

Post-Territorial Cup press conference (Saturday)

