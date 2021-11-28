Watch: Best things Jedd Fisch said as the Arizona Wildcats end the 2021 season

Just like that, the first year of the Jedd Fisch era at Arizona is in the books.
Following the Wildcats' 23-point loss to rival Arizona State Saturday afternoon in Tempe, the UA finished the season 1-11 — the most losses in a season for the program.
So, now what?
For starters, with the early signing period scheduled for Dec. 15, Fisch will have to fill the vacancy left by defensive coordinator Don Brown, who accepted the head coaching position at UMass. Plus, Fisch and his staff turn their focus to hitting the road to recruit this week and the days leading up to the early signing period, along with rummaging through the NCAA transfer portal "to fill in gaps."
Fisch discussed recruiting and hiring "Dr. Blitz's" replacement, among other topics, during his wrap-up news conference on Sunday; here's what he had to say:
Offseason needs
Jedd Fisch says Arizona will look to add more linebackers and offensive linemen this off-season. “We’re going to attack the recruiting trail the best we can.” pic.twitter.com/MIJL9zRTRO— Justin Spears (@JustinESports) November 28, 2021
Altercation before Territorial Cup
Jedd Fisch addresses the pre-Territorial Cup altercation between a grounds crew member and Arizona players. pic.twitter.com/hAjXTFm8bO— Justin Spears (@JustinESports) November 28, 2021
2022 recruiting class, attacking the transfer portal
Jedd Fisch on Arizona’s 2022 recruiting class and how he plans to utilize the transfer portal: pic.twitter.com/Wdbo1fzd59— The Wildcaster (@TheWildcaster) November 28, 2021
Finding Don Brown's replacement at defensive coordinator
Jedd Fisch on what he’s looking for in Arizona’s next defensive coordinator: pic.twitter.com/PG0mJhgemW— The Wildcaster (@TheWildcaster) November 28, 2021
Post-Territorial Cup press conference (Saturday)
Jedd Fisch on finishing his first season at Arizona 1-11 and building the program from “ground level”: “We’re turning it around and I’m excited beyond belief for where our program is headed.” pic.twitter.com/4mfOaTT2Q5— Justin Spears (@JustinESports) November 28, 2021
Jedd Fisch says he’s expected to finalize Arizona’s next defensive coordinator within the next 24-48 hours. Early signing period and recruiting the transfer portal has sped up the hiring process. pic.twitter.com/2H3XtSb9ff— Justin Spears (@JustinESports) November 28, 2021
Jedd Fisch on his first Territorial Cup experience: “It’s not going to be a great memory. The best memories are in the future.” pic.twitter.com/zW1bWwiPiy— The Wildcaster (@TheWildcaster) November 28, 2021
“He was being a dumb freshman, and he knows better than that.” — Jedd Fisch on Dorian Singer’s unsportsmanlike penalty against ASU pic.twitter.com/uMsHNH0wvN— The Wildcaster (@TheWildcaster) November 28, 2021
Jedd Fisch on QB Will Plummer’s performance against ASU: pic.twitter.com/NjGukDRSRL— The Wildcaster (@TheWildcaster) November 28, 2021
Jedd Fisch on Arizona’s penalties during the Territorial Cup game and this season: pic.twitter.com/I6dPvr8gnB— The Wildcaster (@TheWildcaster) November 28, 2021
“If there’s a foxhole I’d like to climb into, it’d be with our football team.” — @CoachJeddFisch after the Territorial Cup loss to ASU and finishing the season 1-11 pic.twitter.com/7SoGSywrQP— The Wildcaster (@TheWildcaster) November 28, 2021
Contact sports producer Justin Spears at 573-4312 or jspears@tucson.com. On Twitter: @JustinESports