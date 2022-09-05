 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Watch: Best things Jedd Fisch said during Arizona's Monday news conference

Arizona Head Coach Jedd Fisch watches the defense practice while walking off the field during Arizona Football's fall training practice at Arizona's Dick Tomey Football Practice Field in Tucson, Ariz. on Aug. 7, 2022.

 Rebecca Sasnett, Arizona Daily Star

Arizona enjoyed the fruits of its offseason labor on Saturday, when the Wildcats thumped San Diego State 38-20 in the season opener. 

The UA amassed 461 yards of total offense, while limiting the Aztecs to 232. 

Quarterback Jayden de Laura tossed for 299 yards, four touchdowns — three of them to fellow transfer Jacob Cowing — and one interception on Saturday. Cowing finished the day with eight receptions for 152 yards and three scores. 

Under the direction of first-year defensive coordinator Johnny Nansen, the Wildcats forced two takeaways on defense: an interception by safety Jaxen Turner, the first of his Arizona career, and a fumble recovery in the fourth quarter. 

Moving ahead, the Wildcats (1-0) have another challenge this week in the form of an SEC opponent, when the Mississippi State Bulldogs (1-0), coached by Mike Leach, come to Tucson on Saturday after routing Memphis. 

UA head coach Jedd Fisch held his first of two weekly news conferences on Monday, here's what he had to say: 

Reflecting on SDSU game

De Laura's performance

Cowing and de Laura 'taking command'

Punt malfunction

Sam Langi filling in at guard, right tackle

Grading the defense

Impressive freshmen on defense

Filling Arizona Stadium for home opener

Contact sports producer Justin Spears at 573-4312 or jspears@tucson.com. On Twitter: @JustinESports

Sports producer

Justin writes stories and produces digital content about UA football and basketball and high school football. A Tucson native, Justin graduated from the UA in 2017 and is the host of the Wildcast Podcast and a radio host on ESPN Tucson.

