Watch: Best things Jedd Fisch said during Arizona's Monday news conference

Arizona enjoyed the fruits of its offseason labor on Saturday, when the Wildcats thumped San Diego State 38-20 in the season opener.

The UA amassed 461 yards of total offense, while limiting the Aztecs to 232.

Quarterback Jayden de Laura tossed for 299 yards, four touchdowns — three of them to fellow transfer Jacob Cowing — and one interception on Saturday. Cowing finished the day with eight receptions for 152 yards and three scores.

Under the direction of first-year defensive coordinator Johnny Nansen, the Wildcats forced two takeaways on defense: an interception by safety Jaxen Turner, the first of his Arizona career, and a fumble recovery in the fourth quarter.

Moving ahead, the Wildcats (1-0) have another challenge this week in the form of an SEC opponent, when the Mississippi State Bulldogs (1-0), coached by Mike Leach, come to Tucson on Saturday after routing Memphis.

UA head coach Jedd Fisch held his first of two weekly news conferences on Monday, here's what he had to say:

Reflecting on SDSU game

“Our players bought into the culture for the game on Saturday.” — Jedd Fisch on Arizona’s win over San Diego State pic.twitter.com/rBimfIHrLi — The Wildcaster (@TheWildcaster) September 5, 2022

De Laura's performance

Jedd Fisch on Jayden de Laura’s performance/leadership against San Diego State: pic.twitter.com/7HfS1qQ5Lu — The Wildcaster (@TheWildcaster) September 5, 2022

Cowing and de Laura 'taking command'

Jedd Fisch says quarterback Jayden de Laura and receiver Jacob Cowing played “confident and fast.”De Laura went 22-35 passing for 299 yards and 4 touchdowns; Cowing had 8 catches for 152 yards and 3 TDs against San Diego State. pic.twitter.com/W6VXWfFu0P — Justin Spears (@JustinESports) September 5, 2022

Punt malfunction

Jedd Fisch says Arizona’s blocked punt against San Diego State was because the personal protector, Josh Donovan, was too far back into the end zone.As a result, Kyle Ostendorp’s punt was blocked by JD’s arm and recovered for a touchdown.“That’s on coaching. That’s on us.” pic.twitter.com/41Wdp28zHH — Justin Spears (@JustinESports) September 5, 2022

Sam Langi filling in at guard, right tackle

Jedd Fisch says Sam Langi has become a “utility man” for Arizona’s offensive line. Langi played right tackle and guard against San Diego State. pic.twitter.com/qrP6nf7wLB — The Wildcaster (@TheWildcaster) September 5, 2022

Grading the defense

Jedd Fisch on Johnny Nansen’s first game as a defensive coordinator, how the Wildcats fared on defense against San Diego State: pic.twitter.com/8thFhXGOLj — The Wildcaster (@TheWildcaster) September 5, 2022

Impressive freshmen on defense

Jedd Fisch says Arizona edge rusher Deuce Lane and linebacker Jacob Manu have matured faster than the coaches had initially thought and had a great week of practice on the scout team, which is why they played against San Diego State. pic.twitter.com/unZ0sMZ9x6 — The Wildcaster (@TheWildcaster) September 5, 2022

Filling Arizona Stadium for home opener