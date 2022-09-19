Watch: Best things Jedd Fisch said during Arizona's news conference on Monday

After processing Arizona's 31-28 win over North Dakota State on Saturday to end the nonconference slate with a 2-1 record, Wildcats head coach Jedd Fisch held his usual news conference on Monday at Arizona Stadium.
Here are the most notable things he said as Arizona turns its focus to Pac-12 play, where they'll visit Cal in Berkeley on Saturday:
Standouts from UA-NDSU earned game balls
Jedd Fisch says game balls were issued to Jayden de Laura, Michael Wiley, Jonah Coleman, Dorian Singer, Jerry Roberts, Hunter Echols and Kyon Barrs following Arizona’s win over North Dakota State. Tight end Tanner McLachlan was named Wildcat of the Week. pic.twitter.com/9iptk3I2BK— The Wildcaster (@TheWildcaster) September 19, 2022
People are also reading…
No 'cheap shots' from Bison
“I didn’t see much of that.” — Jedd Fisch on North Dakota State’s “cheap shots” Arizona receiver Dorian Singer said after the game that the Bison gave several “cheap shots.” pic.twitter.com/y9rAoELb9f— The Wildcaster (@TheWildcaster) September 19, 2022
Kyon Barrs improving on Arizona's D-Line
Jedd Fisch on Arizona DT Kyon Barrs “becoming more noticeable” since recovering from his foot injury: pic.twitter.com/GAkrGf5ur3— The Wildcaster (@TheWildcaster) September 19, 2022
Rise of Tanner McLachlan
Tight end Tanner McLachlan was named Wildcat of the Week for excellence on-and-off the field. “It’s making an impact in our program in a lot of different ways.” pic.twitter.com/TEo3HlUu9a— The Wildcaster (@TheWildcaster) September 19, 2022
Digging deep on defense late against the Bison
“‘One stop wins this game.’ … Then the players kept repeating that mantra.” — Jedd Fisch on Arizona’s defense digging deep late against North Dakota State pic.twitter.com/nO33pC2h0K— The Wildcaster (@TheWildcaster) September 19, 2022
Injured DT Tia Savea adds wrinkle to rotation
Jedd Fisch says Tia Savea’s injury has impacted Arizona’s rotation on the defensive line. pic.twitter.com/Kw6oJv92af— The Wildcaster (@TheWildcaster) September 19, 2022
Wildcats adding RPO with 'creative'
“He’s a creative kid.” — Jedd Fisch on quarterback Jayden de Laura using RPO against North Dakota State pic.twitter.com/ZHb18OZWtA— The Wildcaster (@TheWildcaster) September 19, 2022
Freshman LB Jacob Manu making first start
Jedd Fisch on the “crafty” and “instinctual” Jacob Manu making his first start at linebacker for Arizona against North Dakota State: pic.twitter.com/IpHPNplfgc— Justin Spears (@JustinESports) September 19, 2022
Herm Edwards out at ASU
“Coaches don’t ever like to hear the F-word. … It’s never a good day in the coaching profession when that occurs.” — @CoachJeddFisch on Herm Edwards “relinquishing his duties” at ASU pic.twitter.com/pxtJS4xx8h— Justin Spears (@JustinESports) September 19, 2022
Contact sports producer Justin Spears at 573-4312 or jspears@tucson.com. On Twitter: @JustinESports