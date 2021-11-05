Watch: Best things Jedd Fisch said during Arizona's pre-Cal news conference

Arizona returns to Tucson on Saturday afternoon to face the Cal Golden Bears for a homecoming contest at Arizona Stadium.

The Wildcats, now riding a 20-game losing skid, look to end a drought that's carried over two years. UA quarterback Will Plummer is coming off a career-high performance of 264 yards against the USC Trojans last Saturday. "Wildcat" quarterback Jamarye Joiner is doubtful for Saturday after suffering a knee injury against USC.