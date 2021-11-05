Watch: Best things Jedd Fisch said during Arizona's pre-Cal news conference

Arizona returns to Tucson on Saturday afternoon to face the Cal Golden Bears for a homecoming contest at Arizona Stadium.
The Wildcats, now riding a 20-game losing skid, look to end a drought that's carried over two years. UA quarterback Will Plummer is coming off a career-high performance of 264 yards against the USC Trojans last Saturday. "Wildcat" quarterback Jamarye Joiner is doubtful for Saturday after suffering a knee injury against USC.
Arizona head coach Jedd Fisch discussed Joiner's status, Plummer's confidence, among other topics, during his pre-Cal news conference; here's what he had to say:
Homecoming, Ring of Honor ceremony
Jedd Fisch on Arizona’s homecoming plans before Cal game: pic.twitter.com/j8AxFWwpxV— The Wildcaster (@TheWildcaster) November 4, 2021
Joiner's status
Jedd Fisch says QB/WR Jamarye Joiner (knee) “is closer to doubtful than questionable” for this week against Cal. Fisch also adds that defensive linemen Kyon Barrs and Paris Shand are game-time decisions. pic.twitter.com/T1zWOSEVSg— Justin Spears (@JustinESports) November 4, 2021
TE Alex Lines improving
“Alex Lines has really improved and he’s become our starting tight end.” — Jedd Fisch on freshman TE @AlexLines02 pic.twitter.com/6ZoKRpHUDL— The Wildcaster (@TheWildcaster) November 4, 2021
Plummer 'taking shots downfield'
Jedd Fisch on QB Will Plummer becoming confident enough to take more shots down the field: pic.twitter.com/uCwBO1WDoJ— The Wildcaster (@TheWildcaster) November 4, 2021
Plummer's progress
Jedd Fisch says QB Will Plummer had a better week of practice compared to last week. “Will is gonna do some special things for us moving forward.” pic.twitter.com/UT1G9HwuKF— The Wildcaster (@TheWildcaster) November 4, 2021
