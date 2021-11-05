 Skip to main content
Watch: Best things Jedd Fisch said during Arizona's pre-Cal news conference

Watch: Best things Jedd Fisch said during Arizona's pre-Cal news conference

Arizona USC Football

Arizona head coach Jedd Fisch, right, talks to quarterback Will Plummer (15) during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Southern California Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

 Marcio Jose Sanchez

Arizona returns to Tucson on Saturday afternoon to face the Cal Golden Bears for a homecoming contest at Arizona Stadium. 

The Wildcats, now riding a 20-game losing skid, look to end a drought that's carried over two years. UA quarterback Will Plummer is coming off a career-high performance of 264 yards against the USC Trojans last Saturday. "Wildcat" quarterback Jamarye Joiner is doubtful for Saturday after suffering a knee injury against USC. 

Arizona head coach Jedd Fisch discussed Joiner's status, Plummer's confidence, among other topics, during his pre-Cal news conference; here's what he had to say: 

Homecoming, Ring of Honor ceremony

Joiner's status

TE Alex Lines improving

Plummer 'taking shots downfield' 

Plummer's progress

Contact sports producer Justin Spears at 573-4312 or jspears@tucson.com. On Twitter: @JustinESports

