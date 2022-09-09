 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Watch: Best things Jedd Fisch said during Arizona's pre-Mississippi State news conference

University of Arizona football practice, 2022

Arizona Head Coach Jedd Fisch, left, high-fives running back Rayson Luke (20) following a catch by Luke during Arizona Football's fall training practice near Arizona's Dick Tomey Football Practice Field in Tucson, Ariz. on Aug. 9, 2022.

 Rebecca Sasnett, Arizona Daily Star

Arizona displayed a year's worth of culture-building last weekend in a dominant win over San Diego State, but the Wildcats will face an even tougher task on Saturday night, when Mississippi State visits Arizona Stadium for the Wildcats' home opener. 

Arizona-MSU's meeting will mark the first time the Wildcats have faced an SEC opponent since 2006, when they lost to LSU 45-3 in Baton Rouge. Arizona hosted LSU in 2003 and fell 59-13. The Wildcats are 1-5-1 all-time against the SEC in football; the one triumph against Auburn in 1976. 

Arizona head coach Jedd Fisch previewed the Wildcats' first-ever matchup against the SEC member from Starkville, Mississippi, during his pregame news conference. Here's what he said: 

Arizona Hall of Fame inductions, game vs. Bulldogs

Defensive expectations

Controlling time of possession

How will teams defend UA's receivers? 

Matchup against 'The Pirate'

Dalton Johnson making an impact on special teams

Jayden de Laura staying level-headed

TE Tanner McLachlan receiving scholarship

Pregame suits for 'business trips'

Contact sports producer Justin Spears at 573-4312 or jspears@tucson.com. On Twitter: @JustinESports

Sports producer

Justin writes stories and produces digital content about UA football and basketball and high school football. A Tucson native, Justin graduated from the UA in 2017 and is the host of the Wildcast Podcast and a radio host on ESPN Tucson.

