Watch: Best things Jedd Fisch said during Arizona's pre-Mississippi State news conference

Arizona displayed a year's worth of culture-building last weekend in a dominant win over San Diego State, but the Wildcats will face an even tougher task on Saturday night, when Mississippi State visits Arizona Stadium for the Wildcats' home opener.

Arizona-MSU's meeting will mark the first time the Wildcats have faced an SEC opponent since 2006, when they lost to LSU 45-3 in Baton Rouge. Arizona hosted LSU in 2003 and fell 59-13. The Wildcats are 1-5-1 all-time against the SEC in football; the one triumph against Auburn in 1976.

Arizona head coach Jedd Fisch previewed the Wildcats' first-ever matchup against the SEC member from Starkville, Mississippi, during his pregame news conference. Here's what he said:

Arizona Hall of Fame inductions, game vs. Bulldogs

Jedd Fisch wearing an @ArizonaSoftball shirt to support Mike Candrea for his induction into the UA Sports Hall of Fame. Fisch also previews upcoming home opener against Mississippi State. pic.twitter.com/iHVRg4yKeU — The Wildcaster (@TheWildcaster) September 9, 2022

Defensive expectations

Jedd Fisch says Mississippi State has similar “foundation principles” as San Diego State on defense. pic.twitter.com/73kG7n1YXj — The Wildcaster (@TheWildcaster) September 9, 2022

Controlling time of possession

Jedd Fisch on the importance of time of possession: pic.twitter.com/rMCvroo2Qe — The Wildcaster (@TheWildcaster) September 9, 2022

How will teams defend UA's receivers?

Now that the secret is out about Jacob Cowing, is Arizona expecting teams to defend him differently? Jedd Fisch explains: pic.twitter.com/wQnZtJQELg — The Wildcaster (@TheWildcaster) September 9, 2022

Matchup against 'The Pirate'

Jedd Fisch on coaching against Mike Leach: pic.twitter.com/zG2KD58QzP — The Wildcaster (@TheWildcaster) September 9, 2022

Dalton Johnson making an impact on special teams

Jedd Fisch on safety Dalton Johnson’s impact for Arizona’s special teams units: pic.twitter.com/YarHbNbgIm — The Wildcaster (@TheWildcaster) September 9, 2022

Jayden de Laura staying level-headed

Arizona quarterback Jayden de Laura committed to Mike Leach at Washington State. Has personal connections changed de Laura’s approach with Leach and Mississippi State visiting this week? “He’s been the same guy as he was last week.” pic.twitter.com/OLd0dpohEF — The Wildcaster (@TheWildcaster) September 9, 2022

TE Tanner McLachlan receiving scholarship

Arizona gave tight end Tanner McLachlan a full-ride scholarship before the season opener at San Diego State.“Hats off to him. … Tanner certainly deserved that scholarship.” — Jedd Fisch pic.twitter.com/K248mVt5yQ — Justin Spears (@JustinESports) September 8, 2022

Pregame suits for 'business trips'