Watch: Best things Jedd Fisch said during Arizona's pre-North Dakota State press conference

Following a home-opening loss to Mississippi State, the Arizona Wildcats look to finish the nonconference schedule with a winning record, when they host the North Dakota State Bison (2-0) for another late night at Arizona Stadium on Saturday.

Arizona head coach Jedd Fisch held his usual pregame press conference at Arizona Stadium. Here are notable things he said:

Challenge facing NDSU

“This is one great challenge.” — Jedd Fisch on Arizona’s home matchup with North Dakota State pic.twitter.com/xh4B4Oj5PM — The Wildcaster (@TheWildcaster) September 15, 2022

Matchup with the Bison

Jedd Fisch says North Dakota State runs an “old-school, pro-style offense.” pic.twitter.com/7j9EWiud3V — The Wildcaster (@TheWildcaster) September 15, 2022

Does Arizona need a reminder about the last FCS team it faced?

Does Jedd Fisch remind Arizona’s players about last year’s loss to NAU, with North Dakota State coming to town? “No, we had a completely different team a year ago.” pic.twitter.com/imccxbAac7 — The Wildcaster (@TheWildcaster) September 15, 2022

T-Mac's patience, maturity

Jedd Fisch says Arizona receiver Tetairoa “T-Mac” McMillan has been “mature, strong and mentally tough” in his first season.Fisch added the Wildcats had 685 snaps that included either a true freshman or redshirt freshman against Mississippi State. pic.twitter.com/3zqrwSnDwx — Justin Spears (@JustinESports) September 15, 2022

New addition at defensive tackle

Arizona has added Traemaine Savea, brother of DT Tia Savea, to its roster. Savea formerly played at NAU and East Los Angeles College. “We needed to add some depth at D-line.” pic.twitter.com/8kxjhWalkE — Justin Spears (@JustinESports) September 15, 2022

Jayden de Laura looking to bounce back from three-interception performance vs. MSU

“I thought he handled himself real well this week.” — Jedd Fisch on Arizona QB Jayden de Laura’s mindset in practice this week pic.twitter.com/DEbglEZD19 — The Wildcaster (@TheWildcaster) September 15, 2022

Running the ball efficiently

Jedd Fisch on Arizona’s approach running the ball: pic.twitter.com/6sJv27RWic — The Wildcaster (@TheWildcaster) September 15, 2022

Coin toss decisions

Jedd Fisch on what goes into Arizona’s pregame coin toss decisions: pic.twitter.com/A8wqmM9Zpw — The Wildcaster (@TheWildcaster) September 15, 2022

New traditions at Arizona Stadium

Jedd Fisch talks about Arizona’s new fourth-quarter tradition: playing “Don’t Stop Believin’” by Journey. “The best tradition I saw was that our fans were still there.” pic.twitter.com/RQPsXXBkxP — The Wildcaster (@TheWildcaster) September 15, 2022

Getting 'Speedy' more involved