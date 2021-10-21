Watch: Best things Jedd Fisch said during Arizona's pre-Washington news conference

Arizona, now riding an 18-game losing streak and is one of two FBS teams that doesn't have a win this season, will face the Washington Huskies Friday night at Arizona Stadium.
With quarterbacks Gunner Cruz and Jordan McCloud done for the year with season-ending injuries, second-year freshman Will Plummer will start under center Friday night.
UA head coach Jedd Fisch held his second news conference of the week on Thursday, here's what he had to say:
Receiver Jamarye Joiner as QB
Jedd Fisch says Arizona has “to expand the role (of receiver Jamarye Joiner), because of where we are as a team and the quarterback room.” “We’re building up his time as a quarterback.” pic.twitter.com/jsasJS93ud— Justin Spears (@JustinESports) October 21, 2021
A visit from 'Head Ball Coach'
Jedd Fisch on Steve Spurrier’s message to Arizona heading into the Washington game: pic.twitter.com/kLI29jbEgi— Justin Spears (@JustinESports) October 21, 2021
Arizona's health going into UW game
Jedd Fisch says he’s hopeful running backs Michael Wiley and Drake Anderson can play this week, but is adding Bam Smith to the rotation in case they can’t. pic.twitter.com/6YQN4lZjOW— The Wildcaster (@TheWildcaster) October 21, 2021
Scouting the Huskies
Jedd Fisch’s scouting report on Washington: pic.twitter.com/bNIcKeQ6yN— The Wildcaster (@TheWildcaster) October 21, 2021
Confidence in Will Plummer
Jedd Fisch on how QB Will Plummer can shake off the NAU loss and move forward: pic.twitter.com/xVxSyfYyB0— The Wildcaster (@TheWildcaster) October 21, 2021
Returning Ortege Jenkins as honorary captain
“We’re just excited to have the ‘Leap by the Lake’ back on campus.” — Jedd Fisch on former QB Ortege Jenkins being the honorary captain this week pic.twitter.com/ot1uXPDGbp— The Wildcaster (@TheWildcaster) October 21, 2021
