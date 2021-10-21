Watch: Best things Jedd Fisch said during Arizona's pre-Washington news conference

Arizona, now riding an 18-game losing streak and is one of two FBS teams that doesn't have a win this season, will face the Washington Huskies Friday night at Arizona Stadium.

With quarterbacks Gunner Cruz and Jordan McCloud done for the year with season-ending injuries, second-year freshman Will Plummer will start under center Friday night.

UA head coach Jedd Fisch held his second news conference of the week on Thursday, here's what he had to say:

Receiver Jamarye Joiner as QB

Jedd Fisch says Arizona has “to expand the role (of receiver Jamarye Joiner), because of where we are as a team and the quarterback room.” “We’re building up his time as a quarterback.” pic.twitter.com/jsasJS93ud — Justin Spears (@JustinESports) October 21, 2021

A visit from 'Head Ball Coach'