Watch: Best things Jedd Fisch said during his Monday news conference before Arizona-UCLA game

Four games into the Jedd Fisch era and the Arizona Wildcats are still in search of their first victory, a losing streak that dates back two years.
The Wildcats hope to put an end to that soon as they turn to face UCLA in a "White Out" Saturday night at Arizona Stadium.
UCLA was Fisch's last college stop, when he was the offensive coordinator under Jim Mora for the 2017 season. After Mora was fired, Fisch was named interim head coach for the final two games of the season.
Hear what Fisch said during his Monday news conference as he prepares to face his former team.
New media room, recruiting, uniforms
Jedd Fisch on Arizona’s new media room, recruiting during bye week, and the UA’s uniforms for the “White Out” game against UCLA: pic.twitter.com/HWfe87fbE8— The Wildcaster (@TheWildcaster) October 4, 2021
QB Jordan McCloud gaining more experience in time off
Jedd Fisch on the benefits of the bye week for QB Jordan McCloud: pic.twitter.com/bHtQoqkax9— The Wildcaster (@TheWildcaster) October 4, 2021
Getting out of the losing streak
Jedd Fisch: “We have to earn the right to win.” pic.twitter.com/ektZABVx49— The Wildcaster (@TheWildcaster) October 4, 2021
Why walk-on tryouts in October?
Jedd Fisch explains why Arizona is having walk-on tryouts during the season. pic.twitter.com/mrlV1Fe9Yu— Justin Spears (@JustinESports) October 4, 2021
Reflecting on time at UCLA
Arizona’s Jedd Fisch on his OC/interim head coach season at UCLA in 2017: pic.twitter.com/HcqxmKoemp— Justin Spears (@JustinESports) October 4, 2021
