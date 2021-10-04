 Skip to main content
Watch: Best things Jedd Fisch said during his Monday news conference before Arizona-UCLA game

Arizona Wildcats head coach Jedd Fisch held his first press conference in the UA's new media room at the Lowell-Stevens Football Facility on Monday as Arizona prepares to face UCLA Saturday night in Tucson. 

 Justin Spears

Four games into the Jedd Fisch era and the Arizona Wildcats are still in search of their first victory, a losing streak that dates back two years. 

The Wildcats hope to put an end to that soon as they turn to face UCLA in a "White Out" Saturday night at Arizona Stadium. 

UCLA was Fisch's last college stop, when he was the offensive coordinator under Jim Mora for the 2017 season. After Mora was fired, Fisch was named interim head coach for the final two games of the season.

Hear what Fisch said during his Monday news conference as he prepares to face his former team. 

New media room, recruiting, uniforms

QB Jordan McCloud gaining more experience in time off

Getting out of the losing streak

Why walk-on tryouts in October?

Reflecting on time at UCLA

Contact sports producer Justin Spears at 573-4312 or jspears@tucson.com. On Twitter: @JustinESports

Sports producer

Justin writes stories and produces digital content about UA football and basketball and high school football. A Tucson native, Justin graduated from the UA in 2017 and is the host of the Wildcast Podcast and a radio host on ESPN Tucson.

