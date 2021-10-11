 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Watch: Best things Jedd Fisch said during his Monday news conference

Watch: Best things Jedd Fisch said during his Monday news conference

Arizona head coach Jedd Fisch held his first of two weekly press conferences on Monday as the winless Wildcats look to snap a 17-game losing skid on Saturday against the Colorado Buffaloes in Boulder. 

 Justin Spears

And so it goes. 

The winless Arizona Wildcats are now on a 17-game losing skid, which is the longest active streak in FBS. 

Arizona now turns its focus and desperation for a win to the Colorado Buffaloes (1-4; 0-2 Pac-12) in Boulder on Saturday at 12:30 p.m. 

South Florida transfer quarterback Jordan McCloud, who started in each of Arizona's only Pac-12 games against Oregon and UCLA, was announced to have a season-ending knee and ankle injury, placing season-opening starter Gunner Cruz back in the driver's seat. 

UA head coach Jedd Fisch addressed McCloud's disappointing injury, among other topics, during his news conference Monday. 

Losing McCloud, timetable for his return

Why Gunner Cruz has edge over Will Plummer

Fisch responds to UCLA having screens on sidelines

Contact sports producer Justin Spears at 573-4312 or jspears@tucson.com. On Twitter: @JustinESports

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Discussing Jordan McCloud's injury and Arizona's loss to UCLA

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Sports producer

Justin writes stories and produces digital content about UA football and basketball and high school football. A Tucson native, Justin graduated from the UA in 2017 and is the host of the Wildcast Podcast and a radio host on ESPN Tucson.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News