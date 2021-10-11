Watch: Best things Jedd Fisch said during his Monday news conference

And so it goes.

The winless Arizona Wildcats are now on a 17-game losing skid, which is the longest active streak in FBS.

Arizona now turns its focus and desperation for a win to the Colorado Buffaloes (1-4; 0-2 Pac-12) in Boulder on Saturday at 12:30 p.m.

South Florida transfer quarterback Jordan McCloud, who started in each of Arizona's only Pac-12 games against Oregon and UCLA, was announced to have a season-ending knee and ankle injury, placing season-opening starter Gunner Cruz back in the driver's seat.

UA head coach Jedd Fisch addressed McCloud's disappointing injury, among other topics, during his news conference Monday.

Losing McCloud, timetable for his return

Jedd Fisch says QB Jordan McCloud suffered a season-ending leg and ankle injury in the loss to UCLA. McCloud is expected to have surgery in the next few days and is hopeful to travel with the team to Colorado this week. pic.twitter.com/0rtbrNL2Vh — Justin Spears (@JustinESports) October 11, 2021