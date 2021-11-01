Watch: Best things Jedd Fisch said during his Monday news conference

The Arizona Wildcats are fresh off a 41-34 loss to the USC Trojans in Los Angeles, with a homecoming contest scheduled against Cal this Saturday at Arizona Stadium.
Jedd Fisch held his first of two weekly press conferences on Monday; here are essential video clips from it:
Jalen "War Daddy" Harris
Jedd Fisch referred to defensive end Jalen Harris as a “War Daddy.” pic.twitter.com/120NCn5ww5— The Wildcaster (@TheWildcaster) November 1, 2021
Jamarye Joiner's (knee) status
Jedd Fisch says QB/WR Jamarye Joiner (knee) will miss this week, but is expected to return this season. pic.twitter.com/kWlDYx3cBY— Justin Spears (@JustinESports) November 1, 2021
Kicking off last two home games at noon
Jedd Fisch on Arizona’s final two home games kicking off at noon: pic.twitter.com/TeeFoPXvvC— The Wildcaster (@TheWildcaster) November 1, 2021
Looking back on loss to Trojans
Jedd Fisch reflecting on Arizona’s loss to USC: pic.twitter.com/Cy6BEPMqFd— The Wildcaster (@TheWildcaster) November 1, 2021
