 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Watch: Best things Jedd Fisch said during his Monday news conference

Mississippi St Arizona Football

Arizona head coach Jedd Fisch stands on the sideline in the second half against Mississippi State during a NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, in Tucson, Ariz.

 Chris Coduto - freelancer, FR171434 AP

After reviewing Arizona's 39-17 home-opening loss to Mississippi State, Wildcats head coach Jedd Fisch held a news conference on Monday to share his thoughts on the UA's set back as North Dakota State comes to Tucson on Saturday to conclude nonconference play. 

Here are the most pertinent things Fisch said on Monday: 

Reflecting on loss

Still figuring it out

People are also reading…

De Laura extending plays with legs

Conversations with de Laura in games

Update on DT Tia Savea (leg)

'You either you win or you learn'

Jamarye Joiner as 'the Wildcat'

Center Josh Baker's shaky snapping

Rise of Michael Wiley at running back

Fisch's thought process when de Laura is scrambling

Contact sports producer Justin Spears at 573-4312 or jspears@tucson.com. On Twitter: @JustinESports

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Sports producer

Justin writes stories and produces digital content about UA football and basketball and high school football. A Tucson native, Justin graduated from the UA in 2017 and is the host of the Wildcast Podcast and a radio host on ESPN Tucson.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Steph Curry says he'd be open to playing with Kevin Durant again

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News