Watch: Best things Jedd Fisch said during his Monday news conference

After reviewing Arizona's 39-17 home-opening loss to Mississippi State, Wildcats head coach Jedd Fisch held a news conference on Monday to share his thoughts on the UA's set back as North Dakota State comes to Tucson on Saturday to conclude nonconference play.
Here are the most pertinent things Fisch said on Monday:
Reflecting on loss
Jedd Fisch looks back on Arizona’s loss to Mississippi State: pic.twitter.com/gzIZ6XeFyR— The Wildcaster (@TheWildcaster) September 12, 2022
Still figuring it out
Arizona QB Jayden de Laura still learning ‘when to say when’ in Jedd Fisch’s system https://t.co/89DR05fWS4 pic.twitter.com/QY9tPsjKvD— The Wildcaster (@TheWildcaster) September 12, 2022
De Laura extending plays with legs
Jedd Fisch on Arizona quarterback Jayden de Laura’s hesitancy to run: “We talked about it, and we’ll get better there.” pic.twitter.com/afkY5t0ZaA— Justin Spears (@JustinESports) September 12, 2022
Conversations with de Laura in games
Jedd Fisch on his communication with quarterback Jayden de Laura during games and how JDL has worked with receivers through two games: pic.twitter.com/CAzwq6tWC2— Justin Spears (@JustinESports) September 13, 2022
Update on DT Tia Savea (leg)
Jedd Fisch says Arizona defensive tackle Tia Savea (leg) is a game-time decision this week against North Dakota State. pic.twitter.com/jrRTzPWknG— Justin Spears (@JustinESports) September 12, 2022
'You either you win or you learn'
“Losing gives you a lot of lessons. You either win or you learn.” — Jedd Fisch pic.twitter.com/yr69gbna6m— The Wildcaster (@TheWildcaster) September 13, 2022
Jamarye Joiner as 'the Wildcat'
Jedd Fisch on using Jamarye Joiner as a Wildcat quarterback: pic.twitter.com/xDy59SaTl5— The Wildcaster (@TheWildcaster) September 13, 2022
Center Josh Baker's shaky snapping
Jedd Fisch on Arizona’s snapping issues against Mississippi State: pic.twitter.com/oULzbDv0xf— The Wildcaster (@TheWildcaster) September 13, 2022
Rise of Michael Wiley at running back
Jedd Fisch says running back Michael Wiley “is running more powerfully” this season. pic.twitter.com/qeYi8ZoYdV— The Wildcaster (@TheWildcaster) September 13, 2022
Fisch's thought process when de Laura is scrambling
Jedd Fisch on what goes through his mind when he sees quarterback Jayden de Laura scrambling and improvising: pic.twitter.com/20OJFq2uJq— The Wildcaster (@TheWildcaster) September 13, 2022
