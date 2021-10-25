Watch: Best things Jedd Fisch said during his Monday news conference

Arizona, now riding a 19-game losing streak, turns its focus to the USC Trojans this Saturday in Los Angeles.

The Wildcats are most recently coming off a 21-16 loss to the Washington Huskies Friday night at Arizona Stadium.

As Arizona continues to work for its first win of the Jedd Fisch era, the UA's head coach held a news conference on Monday. Here are the best things he said:

'Here we go again' mentality

Jedd Fisch says Arizona had a “here-we-go-again mentality” following Will Plummer’s first “deflating” interception against Washington. pic.twitter.com/0lncBExNJk — The Wildcaster (@TheWildcaster) October 25, 2021

Explanation for short-yardage throws