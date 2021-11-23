Watch: Best things Jedd Fisch said during his pre-Territorial Cup news conference

It's finally here.
The last time Arizona and Arizona State played a football game, it resulted in a 70-7 drubbing of the Wildcats, which ultimately was the final nail in the coffin of the Kevin Sumlin era at the UA.
With first-year head coach Jedd Fisch at the helm, Arizona looks to change the course of the rivalry, which has been lopsided in recent years with the Sun Devils winning four straight Territorial Cups. Arizona battles ASU in Tempe Saturday afternoon at 2 p.m.
Fisch discussed the importance of ASU week, the rivalry and defensive coordinator Don Brown accepting the head coaching vacancy at UMass, among other topics, during his pre-Territorial Cup news conference.
Staying disciplined for this week
Jedd Fisch says Arizona “is making a big deal of the ASU importance.” pic.twitter.com/Lmu9PYHhnI— The Wildcaster (@TheWildcaster) November 22, 2021
Embracing the rivalry
“I think it’s clear-cut how both teams feel about one another.” — Jedd Fisch on the Territorial Cup pic.twitter.com/W30YhbhCVR— The Wildcaster (@TheWildcaster) November 22, 2021
Cleaning up penalties
Jedd Fisch on Arizona’s penalties against Washington State: pic.twitter.com/uNUaUgdMNJ— The Wildcaster (@TheWildcaster) November 22, 2021
Remembering 2020 game
The Territorial Cup is personal for Jedd Fisch and @ArizonaFBall. 😳 “When it’s 63-7 and you call a pass on 4th-and-4, there’s something to that. So, we remember.” pic.twitter.com/Dx3kvthDOh— Justin Spears (@JustinESports) November 22, 2021
Arizona DC Don Brown taking over UMass program
Jedd Fisch addresses defensive coordinator Don Brown taking over as head coach of UMass, and the upcoming search for Dr. Blitz’s replacement. pic.twitter.com/tAD4T69IfG— Justin Spears (@JustinESports) November 22, 2021
