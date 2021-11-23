 Skip to main content
Watch: Best things Jedd Fisch said during his pre-Territorial Cup news conference

Watch: Best things Jedd Fisch said during his pre-Territorial Cup news conference

Arizona head coach Jedd Fisch leads his team through the Wildcat Walk to Arizona Stadium to face Washington, Tucson, Ariz., October 22, 2021.

 Kelly Presnell, Arizona Daily Star

It's finally here. 

The last time Arizona and Arizona State played a football game, it resulted in a 70-7 drubbing of the Wildcats, which ultimately was the final nail in the coffin of the Kevin Sumlin era at the UA. 

With first-year head coach Jedd Fisch at the helm, Arizona looks to change the course of the rivalry, which has been lopsided in recent years with the Sun Devils winning four straight Territorial Cups. Arizona battles ASU in Tempe Saturday afternoon at 2 p.m. 

Fisch discussed the importance of ASU week, the rivalry and defensive coordinator Don Brown accepting the head coaching vacancy at UMass, among other topics, during his pre-Territorial Cup news conference. 

Staying disciplined for this week

Embracing the rivalry

Cleaning up penalties

Remembering 2020 game

Arizona DC Don Brown taking over UMass program

