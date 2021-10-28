 Skip to main content
Watch: Best things Jedd Fisch said during his pre-USC news conference

Arizona head coach Jedd Fisch looks on in the second half of an NCAA college football game against Colorado, Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021, in Boulder, Colo.

 David Zalubowski

Riding a 19-game losing streak, the Arizona Wildcats travel to Los Angeles to face the USC Trojans in the L.A. Coliseum. 

UA head coach Jedd Fisch held his routine news conference on Thursday leading up to the game. Here are notable clips from Fisch's availability: 

Preparation for USC

Defending USC star receiver Drake London

Punter Kyle Ostendorp's noticeable progress

QB Will Plummer's confidence throughout the season

Arizona's 'methodical' identity on offense

Fisch's memorable Halloween costume

Contact sports producer Justin Spears at 573-4312 or jspears@tucson.com. On Twitter: @JustinESports

