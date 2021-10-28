Watch: Best things Jedd Fisch said during his pre-USC news conference

Riding a 19-game losing streak, the Arizona Wildcats travel to Los Angeles to face the USC Trojans in the L.A. Coliseum.
UA head coach Jedd Fisch held his routine news conference on Thursday leading up to the game. Here are notable clips from Fisch's availability:
Preparation for USC
Jedd Fisch on Arizona’s preparation for USC this week: “We felt like we let one get away. They came back more hungry and more determined.” pic.twitter.com/tgqlShdD5K— The Wildcaster (@TheWildcaster) October 28, 2021
Defending USC star receiver Drake London
“You have to account for him on every play.” — Jedd Fisch on USC wide receiver Drake London pic.twitter.com/P5EeXCpB1p— The Wildcaster (@TheWildcaster) October 28, 2021
Punter Kyle Ostendorp's noticeable progress
Arizona punter Kyle Ostendorp leads the Pac-12 averaging 49.7 yards per punt. Jedd Fisch: “He’s kicking the ball really well.” pic.twitter.com/tguugc8uEr— The Wildcaster (@TheWildcaster) October 28, 2021
QB Will Plummer's confidence throughout the season
Jedd Fisch on Will Plummer’s “improving” confidence: pic.twitter.com/gCoWHF1bus— The Wildcaster (@TheWildcaster) October 28, 2021
Arizona's 'methodical' identity on offense
What is the identity of Arizona’s offense? Jedd Fisch: “Methodical.” pic.twitter.com/7kCeB8QHlC— Justin Spears (@JustinESports) October 28, 2021
Fisch's memorable Halloween costume
Jedd Fisch talks about the time he was a kid and went as former Eagles coach Buddy Ryan for Halloween. pic.twitter.com/6kXvSNAPcA— Justin Spears (@JustinESports) October 28, 2021
Contact sports producer Justin Spears at 573-4312 or jspears@tucson.com. On Twitter: @JustinESports