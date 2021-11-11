Watch: Best things Jedd Fisch said during his pre-Utah news conference

Jedd Fisch said earlier this week that the Arizona coaching staff placed "Now what?" signs around the Lowell-Stevens Football Facility after the Wildcats' 20-game losing skid was snapped against Cal last week.
So, now what?
The Wildcats host the red-hot 24th-ranked Utah Utes Saturday afternoon at Arizona Stadium for Senior Day.
Fisch held his routine press conference on Thursday leading up to Saturday's game; here are pertinent topics he discussed:
Challenge facing the Utes
Jedd Fisch on Arizona’s home finale against Utah: pic.twitter.com/mO6D6AiX9b— The Wildcaster (@TheWildcaster) November 11, 2021
QB Will Plummer's status
Jedd Fish says he’s “hopeful (QB Will Plummer) will be ready to go for Saturday’s game.” pic.twitter.com/tWvfpHMlvb— The Wildcaster (@TheWildcaster) November 11, 2021
Comparing Utah to Oregon
Jedd Fisch on similarities and differences between Utah and Oregon: pic.twitter.com/K6IP8Z8kcG— The Wildcaster (@TheWildcaster) November 11, 2021
New threads for this week
Jedd Fisch on Arizona’s military-inspired uniforms for this week: https://t.co/WfWPf0Zcaa pic.twitter.com/fOynahG4ti— The Wildcaster (@TheWildcaster) November 11, 2021
Senior setting the tone for Fisch era
Jedd Fisch says Arizona’s senior class buying into the new culture “has probably been the most important thing that’s happened to this program since I’ve been here.” pic.twitter.com/oAlu5iozwf— The Wildcaster (@TheWildcaster) November 11, 2021
Jim Mora taking over as head coach at UConn
Jedd Fisch on his former boss Jim Mora taking over as head coach at UConn: “He knows exactly what he’s gonna do.” pic.twitter.com/LzpBtvf14u— Justin Spears (@JustinESports) November 11, 2021
Contact sports producer Justin Spears at 573-4312 or jspears@tucson.com. On Twitter: @JustinESports