Watch: Best things Jedd Fisch said during his pre-Washington State news conference

The Arizona Wildcats, fresh off a 38-29 loss to No. 24 Utah in Tucson, turn to their final two games of the season, with a road trip to Pullman to face Washington State this Friday.

Before the Wildcats head to the Palouse, Arizona head coach Jedd Fisch addressed his takeaways from the Utah game, quarterback Will Plummer's cleaned up performance last week, red-zone offense and playing in cold conditions, among other topics, during his weekly news conference on Monday; here's what he said: