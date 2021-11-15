Watch: Best things Jedd Fisch said during his pre-Washington State news conference

The Arizona Wildcats, fresh off a 38-29 loss to No. 24 Utah in Tucson, turn to their final two games of the season, with a road trip to Pullman to face Washington State this Friday.
Before the Wildcats head to the Palouse, Arizona head coach Jedd Fisch addressed his takeaways from the Utah game, quarterback Will Plummer's cleaned up performance last week, red-zone offense and playing in cold conditions, among other topics, during his weekly news conference on Monday; here's what he said:
Takeaways from loss to Utah
Jedd Fisch after watching the Arizona-Utah film as the Wildcats turn to Washington State: pic.twitter.com/blXUwv26pI— The Wildcaster (@TheWildcaster) November 15, 2021
Will Plummer avoiding 'sloppy' play
Jedd Fisch says QB Will Plummer’s decision-making against Utah was the best it’s been all season. “He never got sloppy with the ball.” pic.twitter.com/JCaRmcHvpK— The Wildcaster (@TheWildcaster) November 15, 2021
Planning for the week
Jedd Fisch on adjusting to short week with Wazzu game in Pullman: pic.twitter.com/oFcumDI8NX— The Wildcaster (@TheWildcaster) November 15, 2021
Avoiding overlooking to Territorial Cup
Jedd Fisch on Arizona playing “12 one-game seasons” and avoiding looking ahead to Territorial Cup: pic.twitter.com/KrVf0Q46FB— The Wildcaster (@TheWildcaster) November 15, 2021
Ice-cold memories
Jedd Fisch reflects on the coldest games he’s coached in. The high in Pullman on Saturday is 41 degrees. pic.twitter.com/4oQpI73nFp— The Wildcaster (@TheWildcaster) November 15, 2021
Rewarding players with helmet stickers
Asked Jedd Fisch about Arizona using helmet stickers to reward players, and which school influenced the idea. pic.twitter.com/ukMpn5BlDV— Justin Spears (@JustinESports) November 15, 2021
Working on the red area
Jedd Fisch addresses Arizona’s red-zone issues, and says the team will dedicate the first two days of spring ball to improving the “red area.” pic.twitter.com/C9cvWbQ7lB— Justin Spears (@JustinESports) November 15, 2021
Contact sports producer Justin Spears at 573-4312 or jspears@tucson.com. On Twitter: @JustinESports