Watch: Best things Jedd Fisch said during his weekly news conference

Arizona, now riding an 18-game losing streak, remains winless to begin the Jedd Fisch era, and now the Wildcats turn their focus to a Friday night showdown with the Washington Huskies at Arizona Stadium.
Fisch announced during his Monday news conference that quarterback Gunner Cruz is out for the season after suffering a thumb injury in the 34-0 loss to Colorado, leaving the second-year Will Plummer as Arizona's starter for the remainder of the season.
Fisch addressed Arizona's depth issues at quarterback, here's what he said:
Cruz out; QB depth chart
Arizona head coach Jedd Fisch says QB Gunner Cruz is out for the season with a thumb injury on his throwing hand. The QB depth chart is Will Plummer and walk-ons Luke Ashworth and Brayden Zermeno. pic.twitter.com/MN5xyVd8Rc— Justin Spears (@JustinESports) October 18, 2021
How Cruz is handling the situation
Jedd Fisch on Gunner Cruz dealing with a thumb injury, where he’s at mentally: pic.twitter.com/4kwVEkx3VE— The Wildcaster (@TheWildcaster) October 18, 2021
Jamarye Joiner earning reps at QB, but still a receiver
Jedd Fisch says Jamarye Joiner will remain a wide receiver but is expected to continue to learn QB so he’s “serviceable” in the future: pic.twitter.com/sNIJ0tVMsu— The Wildcaster (@TheWildcaster) October 18, 2021
