Watch: Best things Jedd Fisch said during his weekly news conference

Arizona, now riding an 18-game losing streak, remains winless to begin the Jedd Fisch era, and now the Wildcats turn their focus to a Friday night showdown with the Washington Huskies at Arizona Stadium.

Fisch announced during his Monday news conference that quarterback Gunner Cruz is out for the season after suffering a thumb injury in the 34-0 loss to Colorado, leaving the second-year Will Plummer as Arizona's starter for the remainder of the season.

Fisch addressed Arizona's depth issues at quarterback, here's what he said:

Cruz out; QB depth chart

How Cruz is handling the situation