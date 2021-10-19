 Skip to main content
Watch: Best things Jedd Fisch said during his weekly news conference

University of Arizona vs UCLA

Arizona head coach Jedd Fisch tries to plead his case to one of the game officials during a clock mishap against UCLA in the first quarter of their Pac 12 game at Arizona Stadium, Tucson, Ariz., October 9, 2021.

 Kelly Presnell, Arizona Daily Star

Arizona, now riding an 18-game losing streak, remains winless to begin the Jedd Fisch era, and now the Wildcats turn their focus to a Friday night showdown with the Washington Huskies at Arizona Stadium. 

Fisch announced during his Monday news conference that quarterback Gunner Cruz is out for the season after suffering a thumb injury in the 34-0 loss to Colorado, leaving the second-year Will Plummer as Arizona's starter for the remainder of the season. 

Fisch addressed Arizona's depth issues at quarterback, here's what he said: 

Cruz out; QB depth chart

How Cruz is handling the situation

Jamarye Joiner earning reps at QB, but still a receiver

Contact sports producer Justin Spears at 573-4312 or jspears@tucson.com. On Twitter: @JustinESports

