Watch: Best things Jedd Fisch said during news conference on Monday

After digesting Arizona's 49-31 loss to Cal on Saturday, Wildcats head coach Jedd Fisch held his news conference on Monday in Tucson.
Here are notable things Fisch said on Monday:
Cal takeaways
Jedd Fisch wishes everyone Shana Tova to begin his press conference, then reflects on Arizona’s loss to Cal: pic.twitter.com/r1qU84dBdW— The Wildcaster (@TheWildcaster) September 26, 2022
Rushing defense woes
Arizona has given up 637 rushing yards over the last two games. What’s the common denominator? Jedd Fisch: “Tackling would be a starting point. … We weren’t as gap sounded as we’d like to be.” pic.twitter.com/UeQTv6fbOt— Justin Spears (@JustinESports) September 26, 2022
Balancing tackling, health in practice
How can Arizona work on tackling in practice while being mindful of players’ health? Jedd Fisch explains: pic.twitter.com/Do8zMMYIzQ— The Wildcaster (@TheWildcaster) September 26, 2022
Offensive overview vs. Bears
Jedd Fisch on Arizona balancing running and passing against Cal: pic.twitter.com/U2voolnjyh— The Wildcaster (@TheWildcaster) September 26, 2022
Dorian Singer thriving in role
“He can really make any contested catch.” — Jedd Fisch on Arizona receiver Dorian Singer pic.twitter.com/G9XHmIN92s— The Wildcaster (@TheWildcaster) September 26, 2022
Star freshmen staying on sideline
Why haven’t other notable receivers like Kevin Green and A.J. Jones been more involved in Arizona’s rotation?Jedd Fisch: “You play your best, just like you do in the NFL.” pic.twitter.com/DidES4Ch6H— The Wildcaster (@TheWildcaster) September 26, 2022
Update on Rayshon 'Speedy' Luke
Jedd Fisch says running back Speedy Luke will be out 4-6 weeks with an ankle injury.“He’s hitting the rehab hard.”Fisch said Drake Anderson and Stevie Rocker, among others, will compete for the fourth RB spot alongside Michael Wiley, DJ Williams and Jonah Coleman. pic.twitter.com/pay6DK8zgj— Justin Spears (@JustinESports) September 26, 2022
Plan for star freshman TE Keyan Burnett
Tight end Keyan Burnett was expected to be a premiere weapon in Arizona’s offense this year, but the rise/experience of Tanner McLachlan and Alex Lines has kept him on the sideline. That’s a good problem for Arizona. “Keyan is going to be a special tight end for us.” pic.twitter.com/25LeNe5j9X— Justin Spears (@JustinESports) September 26, 2022
