Watch: Best things Jedd Fisch said in Monday's news conference ahead of Arizona-San Diego State

Arizona Head Coach Jedd Fisch claps while the offense runs drills during Arizona Football's fall training practice near Arizona's Dick Tomey Football Practice Field in Tucson, Ariz. on Aug. 9, 2022.

 Rebecca Sasnett, Arizona Daily Star

It's officially game week as the days continue to count down to Arizona's season opener against San Diego State at Snapdragon Stadium on Saturday. 

As part of the weekly routine, Arizona head coach Jedd Fisch held his weekly press conference on Monday, updating the current state of the Wildcats, and the challenges in facing an Aztecs team that beat the UA 38-14 in the home opener last season. 

Here are the most notable clips from Fisch's news conference as the Wildcats prepare for the first game of the 2022 season: 

Young Cats expected to take reps

Getting familiar with San Diego State QB, ex-UA commit Braxton Burmeister

Recruiting plans for this week

Remembering SDSU contest last season

Injury report

Advice for DC Johnny Nansen

'Culture, schematics, players' 

