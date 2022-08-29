Watch: Best things Jedd Fisch said in Monday's news conference ahead of Arizona-San Diego State

It's officially game week as the days continue to count down to Arizona's season opener against San Diego State at Snapdragon Stadium on Saturday.
As part of the weekly routine, Arizona head coach Jedd Fisch held his weekly press conference on Monday, updating the current state of the Wildcats, and the challenges in facing an Aztecs team that beat the UA 38-14 in the home opener last season.
Here are the most notable clips from Fisch's news conference as the Wildcats prepare for the first game of the 2022 season:
Young Cats expected to take reps
Jedd Fisch says he expects Arizona to play “7-10” true freshmen in the season opener at San Diego State. pic.twitter.com/ysupfT7dip— The Wildcaster (@TheWildcaster) August 29, 2022
People are also reading…
Getting familiar with San Diego State QB, ex-UA commit Braxton Burmeister
Jedd Fisch on facing San Diego State quarterback — and former Arizona commit — Braxton Burmeister: “He’s shown the ability to be both a good runner as well as a good passer, which is a tough thing to handle. He’s certainly a good dual-threat quarterback.” pic.twitter.com/9tbMoQexBa— Justin Spears (@JustinESports) August 29, 2022
Recruiting plans for this week
Jedd Fisch says Arizona will recruit while in San Diego but nothing extensive. pic.twitter.com/Sd44rKAo9p— The Wildcaster (@TheWildcaster) August 29, 2022
Remembering SDSU contest last season
“It’s a totally different team. They’re different; we’re different.” — Jedd Fisch on the home-opening loss to San Diego State pic.twitter.com/pDyYFdr9Wl— The Wildcaster (@TheWildcaster) August 29, 2022
Injury report
Jedd Fisch on Arizona cornerback Treydan Stukes’ (leg) availability for the season opener at San Diego State: “I hope he’ll be available.” pic.twitter.com/stHy7LW8X5— The Wildcaster (@TheWildcaster) August 29, 2022
Advice for DC Johnny Nansen
Jedd Fisch’s advice to Arizona’s first-year defensive coordinator Johnny Nansen: “Be you. Be confident.” pic.twitter.com/MGTyjqQZJ2— The Wildcaster (@TheWildcaster) August 29, 2022
'Culture, schematics, players'
Jedd Fisch says the recipe to rebuilding Arizona football comes down to “culture, schematic and players.” pic.twitter.com/ofpqNiIEwL— The Wildcaster (@TheWildcaster) August 29, 2022
Contact sports producer Justin Spears at 573-4312 or jspears@tucson.com. On Twitter: @JustinESports